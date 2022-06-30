Taiwan Optical Platform : Announcement about the shareholders meeting passes removal of the non-compete clause for directors on behalf of subsidiary,DA-TUN CABLE TV CO., LTD.
06/30/2022 | 06:23am EDT
Provided by: Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/06/30
Time of announcement
18:12:10
Subject
Announcement about the shareholders meeting passes
removal of the non-compete clause for directors on behalf
of subsidiary,DA-TUN CABLE TV CO., LTD.
Date of events
2022/06/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/30
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
Director:Representative of Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd.,Liao,Tzu-Ning
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
Investing in or managing a third party operating in a scope of business
similar to that of the Company
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
For the duration of serving as a director of the Company
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
The proposal was put by the chairperson to all attending shareholders,
and approved it unanimously with no changes.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:
Does not harm the interests of the Company
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
