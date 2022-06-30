Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    6464   TW0006464001

TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM CO., LTD.

(6464)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
88.90 TWD    0.00%
Taiwan Optical Platform : Announcement about the shareholders meeting passes removal of the non-compete clause for directors on behalf of subsidiary,DA-TUN CABLE TV CO., LTD.

06/30/2022 | 06:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/06/30 Time of announcement 18:12:10
Subject 
 Announcement about the shareholders meeting passes
removal of the non-compete clause for directors on behalf
of subsidiary,DA-TUN CABLE TV CO., LTD.
Date of events 2022/06/30 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/30
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:
Director:Representative of Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd.,Liao,Tzu-Ning
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
Investing in or managing a third party operating in a scope of business
similar to that of the Company
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
For the duration of serving as a director of the Company
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
The proposal was put by the chairperson to all attending shareholders,
and approved it unanimously with no changes.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:
Does not harm the interests of the Company
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Taiwan Optical Platform Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 10:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 280 M 144 M 144 M
Net income 2021 1 078 M 36,2 M 36,2 M
Net Debt 2021 7 025 M 236 M 236 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 4,94%
Capitalization 11 585 M 390 M 390 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,21x
EV / Sales 2021 4,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,5%
Managers and Directors
Tzu Tsen Liao Chairman, General Manager & Spokesman
Shu Ling Lin Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Hsi Tsang Chen Independent Director
Hui Min Lue Independent Director
Chi Yuen Chan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM CO., LTD.-2.41%390
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION-29.52%18 592
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-44.76%9 498
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.-9.14%3 157
MEGACABLE HOLDINGS, S. A. B. DE C. V.-27.98%2 135
WIDEOPENWEST, INC.-14.22%1 552