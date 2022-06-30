Taiwan Optical Platform : Announcement about the shareholders meeting passes removal of the non-compete clause for directors on behalf of subsidiary,top Light Communications Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/30 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Director:Representative of Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd.,Wang, Ming-cheng 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: Investing in or managing a third party operating in a scope of business similar to that of the Company 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: For the duration of serving as a director of the Company 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): The proposal was put by the chairperson to all attending shareholders, and approved it unanimously with no changes. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise:N/A 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 10.Impact on the company's finance and business: Does not harm the interests of the Company 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None