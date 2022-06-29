Taiwan Optical Platform : Announcement of the resolution of the board of directors to appoint the members of the Company's 4nd remuneration Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/29 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Chen, Hsi-tsang Lu, Hui-min Chen, Chih-yuan 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Chen, Hsi-tsang:President, E-LEAD ELECTRONIC Co., Ltd. Lu, Hui-min:Chairman, Lu Huimin Accounting Firm Chen, Chih-yuan:Professor, Department of Business Administration, National Yunlin University of Science and Technology 5.Name of the new position holder: Chu,Kun-mao Lu, Hui-min Chen, Chih-yuan 6.Resume of the new position holder: Chu,Kun-mao:Certified lawyer, Citadel law Office Lu, Hui-min:Chairman, Lu Huimin Accounting Firm Chen, Chih-yuan:Professor, Department of Business Administration, National Yunlin University of Science and Technology 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired. 8.Reason for the change:Because of the term expired and full re-election of directors,the board of directors reappoint new members of the Committee. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/05/30-2022/05/29 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/29 11.Any other matters that need to be specified: To avoid causing confusion with the information about the members and their related resume,the Company republishs this announcement, and please refer the information about the resolution from here.