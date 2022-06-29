Taiwan Optical Platform : Announcement of the resolution of the board of directors to appoint the members of the Company's 4nd remuneration Committee
06/29/2022 | 08:48am EDT
Provided by: Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/29
Time of announcement
20:31:58
Subject
Announcement of the resolution of the board of
directors to appoint the members of the Company's
4nd remuneration Committee
Date of events
2022/06/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/29
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Chen, Hsi-tsang
Lu, Hui-min
Chen, Chih-yuan
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
President, E-LEAD ELECTRONIC Co., Ltd.
Chairman, Lu Huimin Accounting Firm
Professor, Department of Business Administration, National Yunlin
University of Science and Technology
5.Name of the new position holder:
Chu,Kun-mao
Lu, Hui-min
Chen, Chih-yuan
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Certified lawyer, Citadel law Office
Chairman, Lu Huimin Accounting Firm
Professor, Department of Business Administration, National Yunlin
University of Science and Technology
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Full re-election
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/05/30-2022/05/29
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/29
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Taiwan Optical Platform Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 12:47:06 UTC.