Taiwan Optical Platform : Announcement of the resolution of the board of directors to appoint the members of the Company's 4nd remuneration Committee

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/29 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Chen, Hsi-tsang Lu, Hui-min Chen, Chih-yuan 4.Resume of the previous position holder: President, E-LEAD ELECTRONIC Co., Ltd. Chairman, Lu Huimin Accounting Firm Professor, Department of Business Administration, National Yunlin University of Science and Technology 5.Name of the new position holder: Chu,Kun-mao Lu, Hui-min Chen, Chih-yuan 6.Resume of the new position holder: Certified lawyer, Citadel law Office Chairman, Lu Huimin Accounting Firm Professor, Department of Business Administration, National Yunlin University of Science and Technology 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:Full re-election 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/05/30-2022/05/29 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/29 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA