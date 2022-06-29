Taiwan Optical Platform : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,CHIA-LIEN CABLE TV CORP., about the change of its general manager

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/29 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): General manager 3.Name of the previous position holder: Liao,Jen-Nan 4.Resume of the previous position holder: General manager of CHIA-LIEN CABLE TV CORP. 5.Name of the new position holder: Chang,Yu-Shu 6.Resume of the new position holder: Vice president of HSIN YEONG AN CABLE TV CO., LTD. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):Dismissal 8.Reason for the change:Dismissal 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/01 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None