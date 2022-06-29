Taiwan Optical Platform : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,DA-TUN CABLE TV CO., LTD., about the change of its general manager
06/29/2022 | 08:48am EDT
Provided by: Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/29
Time of announcement
20:33:27
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,DA-TUN
CABLE TV CO., LTD., about the change of its
general manager
Date of events
2022/06/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/29
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
General manager
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Chiang,Kuei-Lin
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
General manager of DA-TUN CABLE TV CO., LTD.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Yen,Chia-Huan
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Engineering Assistant Vice President of
top Light Communications Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Dismissal
8.Reason for the change:Dismissal
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/01
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
