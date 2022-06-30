Log in
    6464   TW0006464001

TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM CO., LTD.

(6464)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
88.90 TWD    0.00%
06:23aTAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM : Announcement about the shareholders meeting passes removal of the non-compete clause for directors on behalf of subsidiary,top Light Communications Co., Ltd.
PU
06:23aTAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM : Announcement about the shareholders meeting passes removal of the non-compete clause for directors on behalf of subsidiary,CHIA-LIEN CABLE TV CORP.
PU
06:23aTAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM : Announcement about the shareholders meeting passes removal of the non-compete clause for directors on behalf of subsidiary,DA-TUN CABLE TV CO., LTD.
PU
Taiwan Optical Platform : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, DA-TUN CABLE TV CO., LTD., of the important resolutions made by Shareholders' Meeting

06/30/2022 | 06:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/30 Time of announcement 18:11:02
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, DA-TUN
CABLE TV CO., LTD., of the important resolutions
made by Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/30 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/30
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Acknowledgment of the 2021 profit distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Pass the amendments of part of the corporate charter.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledgment of the 2021 business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:NA
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(i)Pass the amendments of the acts of "Procedures for
Lending Funds to Other Parties and Endorsements&Guarantee."
(ii)Pass the amendments of the acts of "Procedures for
Acquisition or Disposal of Assets."
(iii)Pass the proposal of releasing new directors and their
representatives from the restrictions on non-competition.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Taiwan Optical Platform Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 10:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
