Taiwan Optical Platform : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, DA-TUN CABLE TV CO., LTD., of the important resolutions made by Shareholders' Meeting
06/30/2022 | 06:23am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/30
Time of announcement
18:11:02
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, DA-TUN
CABLE TV CO., LTD., of the important resolutions
made by Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/30
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Acknowledgment of the 2021 profit distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Pass the amendments of part of the corporate charter.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledgment of the 2021 business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:NA
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(i)Pass the amendments of the acts of "Procedures for
Lending Funds to Other Parties and Endorsements&Guarantee."
(ii)Pass the amendments of the acts of "Procedures for
Acquisition or Disposal of Assets."
(iii)Pass the proposal of releasing new directors and their
representatives from the restrictions on non-competition.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
