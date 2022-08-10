Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6464   TW0006464001

TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM CO., LTD.

(6464)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan Optical Platform : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, tint CO., LTD., the Board of directors resoulution to remove the non-compete clause for managers

08/10/2022 | 06:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/10 Time of announcement 17:59:19
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, tint CO., LTD.,
the Board of directors resoulution to remove
the non-compete clause for managers
Date of events 2022/08/10 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/10
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in
  competitive conduct: Assistant Vice President:
Tsai,Ming-Yuan
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage:
Can serve concurrently as a director or a manager of the related parties
of the Company
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
For the duration of being employed
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):The board of directors
approved the proposal unanimously with no changes
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer
(if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:Does not harm the interests
of the Company
11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's
shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Taiwan Optical Platform Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 10:07:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM CO., LTD.
06:10aTAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, tint CO., LTD., the Board ..
PU
07/18TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, tint Co. Ltd., completion ..
PU
07/12TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM : Announcement made by the chairman of the company sets the ex-rig..
PU
07/12Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend Distribution, Payable on August 19..
CI
07/01TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM : Announcement of change in representatives of institutional direc..
PU
07/01TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM : Announcement of change in representatives of institutional direc..
PU
07/01TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM : Announcement of change in representatives of institutional direc..
PU
07/01TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,TA YANG CABLE TELEVISION CO..
PU
07/01TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM : Announcement of change in representatives of institutional direc..
PU
07/01TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM : Announcement of on behalf of subsidiary,HSIN YEONG AN CABLE TV C..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 4 280 M - -
Net income 2021 1 078 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 025 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 4,94%
Capitalization 10 871 M 362 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,21x
EV / Sales 2021 4,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tzu Tsen Liao Chairman, General Manager & Spokesman
Shu Ling Lin Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Hsi Tsang Chen Independent Director
Hui Min Lue Independent Director
Chi Yuen Chan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM CO., LTD.-8.42%362
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION-28.87%17 608
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-42.32%9 922
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.-17.65%2 929
MEGACABLE HOLDINGS, S. A. B. DE C. V.-35.16%1 911
WIDEOPENWEST, INC.-9.39%1 642