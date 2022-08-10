Taiwan Optical Platform : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, tint CO., LTD., the Board of directors resoulution to remove the non-compete clause for managers
08/10/2022 | 06:10am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/10
Time of announcement
17:59:19
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, tint CO., LTD.,
the Board of directors resoulution to remove
the non-compete clause for managers
Date of events
2022/08/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/10
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in
competitive conduct: Assistant Vice President:
Tsai,Ming-Yuan
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage:
Can serve concurrently as a director or a manager of the related parties
of the Company
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
For the duration of being employed
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):The board of directors
approved the proposal unanimously with no changes
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer
(if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:Does not harm the interests
of the Company
11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's
shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
