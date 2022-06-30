Taiwan Optical Platform : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, top Light Communications Co., Ltd., of the important resolutions made by Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/30 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Acknowledgment of the 2021 deficit compensation. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Pass the amendments of part of the corporate charter. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Acknowledgment of the 2021 business report and financial statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:NA 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (i)Pass the amendments of the acts of "Procedures for Lending Funds to Other Parties and Endorsements&Guarantee." (ii)Pass the amendments of the acts of "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets." (iii)Pass the proposal of releasing new directors and their representatives from the restrictions on non-competition. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA