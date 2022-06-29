Taiwan Optical Platform : (Correction)Announcement of the resolution of the board of directors to appoint the members of the Company's 4nd remuneration Committee
Provided by: Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
10
Date of announcement
2022/06/29
Time of announcement
20:36:23
Subject
(Correction)Announcement of the resolution of
the board of directors to appoint the members of
the Company's 4nd remuneration Committee
Date of events
2022/06/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/29
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Chen, Hsi-tsang
Lu, Hui-min
Chen, Chih-yuan
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chen, Hsi-tsang:President, E-LEAD ELECTRONIC Co., Ltd.
Lu, Hui-min:Chairman, Lu Huimin Accounting Firm
Chen, Chih-yuan:Professor, Department of Business Administration,
National Yunlin University of Science and Technology
5.Name of the new position holder:
Chu,Kun-mao
Lu, Hui-min
Chen, Chih-yuan
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Chu,Kun-mao:Certified lawyer, Citadel law Office
Lu, Hui-min:Chairman, Lu Huimin Accounting Firm
Chen, Chih-yuan:Professor, Department of Business Administration,
National Yunlin University of Science and Technology
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired.
8.Reason for the change:Because of the term expired and full re-election
of directors,the board of directors reappoint new members of the
Committee.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):
2019/06/11-2022/05/29(correcting)
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/29
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The original term announced in error previously,the Company corrects it from
2019/05/30-2022/05/29 to 2019/06/11-2022/05/29.
