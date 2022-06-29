Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    6464   TW0006464001

TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM CO., LTD.

(6464)
  Report
Taiwan Optical Platform : (Correction)Announcement of the resolution of the board of directors to appoint the members of the Company's 4nd remuneration Committee

06/29/2022 | 08:48am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 10 Date of announcement 2022/06/29 Time of announcement 20:36:23
Subject 
 (Correction)Announcement of the resolution of
the board of directors to appoint the members of
the Company's 4nd remuneration Committee
Date of events 2022/06/29 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/29
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Chen, Hsi-tsang
Lu, Hui-min
Chen, Chih-yuan
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chen, Hsi-tsang:President, E-LEAD ELECTRONIC Co., Ltd.
Lu, Hui-min:Chairman, Lu Huimin Accounting Firm
Chen, Chih-yuan:Professor, Department of Business Administration,
National Yunlin University of Science and Technology
5.Name of the new position holder:
Chu,Kun-mao
Lu, Hui-min
Chen, Chih-yuan
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Chu,Kun-mao:Certified lawyer, Citadel law Office
Lu, Hui-min:Chairman, Lu Huimin Accounting Firm
Chen, Chih-yuan:Professor, Department of Business Administration,
National Yunlin University of Science and Technology
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired.
8.Reason for the change:Because of the term expired and full re-election
of directors,the board of directors reappoint new members of the
Committee.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):
2019/06/11-2022/05/29(correcting)
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/29
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The original term announced in error previously,the Company corrects it from
2019/05/30-2022/05/29 to 2019/06/11-2022/05/29.

Disclaimer

Taiwan Optical Platform Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 12:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
