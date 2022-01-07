TAIWAN PAIHO : announced consolidated unaudited net sales for December 2021.
01/07/2022 | 02:08am EST
Provided by: Taiwan Paiho Limited
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/01/07
Time of announcement
14:51:36
Subject
TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED announced consolidated
unaudited net sales for December 2021.
Date of events
2022/01/07
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/07
2.Company name:TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED (The Company).
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):Head office.
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable.
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company announced consolidated unaudited net sales
for December 2021.
2021.12.01- 2020.12.01- Difference
Item 2021.12.31 2020.12.31 %
-------------- ------------- ------------- ------------
Consolitated $ 1,392,699 $ 1,167,764 19.3%
Net Sales
(NTD thousands)
2021.01.01- 2020.01.01- Difference
Item 2021.12.31 2020.12.31 %
-------------- ------------- ------------- ------------
Consolitated $18,250,759 $14,645,277 24.6%
Net Sales
(NTD thousands)
Note: The above-mentioned figures for 2021 have not been audited (reviewed)
by the independent auditors.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Taiwan Paiho Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 07:07:04 UTC.