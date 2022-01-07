TAIWAN PAIHO : announced consolidated unaudited net sales for December 2021.

Log in
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Paiho Limited
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/01/07 Time of announcement 14:51:36
Subject 
 TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED announced consolidated
unaudited net sales for December 2021.
Date of events 2022/01/07 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/07
2.Company name:TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED (The Company).
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):Head office.
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable.
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company announced consolidated unaudited net sales
 for December 2021.
                       2021.12.01-   2020.12.01-    Difference
   Item                2021.12.31    2020.12.31          %
--------------        ------------- -------------  ------------
Consolitated           $ 1,392,699   $ 1,167,764       19.3%
Net Sales
(NTD thousands)
                       2021.01.01-   2020.01.01-    Difference
   Item                2021.12.31    2020.12.31          %
--------------        ------------- -------------  ------------
Consolitated           $18,250,759   $14,645,277       24.6%
Net Sales
(NTD thousands)
 Note: The above-mentioned figures for 2021 have not been audited (reviewed)
       by the independent auditors.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Taiwan Paiho Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 07:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 18 408 M 665 M 665 M
Net income 2021 2 087 M 75,4 M 75,4 M
Net Debt 2021 4 506 M 163 M 163 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 4,44%
Capitalization 24 999 M 903 M 903 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Paiho Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 83,90 TWD
Average target price 116,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cheng Yi Cheng General Manager & Director
Yao Ta Huang Head-Finance & Accounting
Sen Mei Cheng Chairman
Hung-Chang Cheng Manager-Information Technology Department
Chung Cheng Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED2.69%903
LIANCHUANG ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-6.02%3 747
TRIDENT LIMITED-0.94%3 539
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED6.96%3 271
TEIJIN LIMITED1.98%2 428
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-7.72%2 135