TAIWAN PAIHO : announced consolidated unaudited net sales for December 2021.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/07 2.Company name:TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED (The Company). 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):Head office. 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable. 5.Cause of occurrence:The Company announced consolidated unaudited net sales for December 2021. 2021.12.01- 2020.12.01- Difference Item 2021.12.31 2020.12.31 % -------------- ------------- ------------- ------------ Consolitated $ 1,392,699 $ 1,167,764 19.3% Net Sales (NTD thousands) 2021.01.01- 2020.01.01- Difference Item 2021.12.31 2020.12.31 % -------------- ------------- ------------- ------------ Consolitated $18,250,759 $14,645,277 24.6% Net Sales (NTD thousands) Note: The above-mentioned figures for 2021 have not been audited (reviewed) by the independent auditors. 6.Countermeasures:None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.