TAIWAN PAIHO : announced consolidated unaudited net sales for July 2022.

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/05 2.Company name:TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office. 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable. 5.Cause of occurrence:The Company announced consolidated unaudited net sales for July 2022. 2022.07.01- 2021.07.01- Difference Item 2022.07.31 2021.07.31 % -------------- ------------- ------------- ------------ Consolitated $ 1,340,178 $ 1,312,886 2.1% Net Sales (NTD thousands) 2022.01.01- 2021.01.01- Difference Item 2022.07.31 2021.07.31 % -------------- ------------- ------------- ------------ Consolitated $10,598,073 $11,994,179 -11.6% Net Sales (NTD thousands) Note: The above-mentioned figures have not been audited (reviewed) by the independent auditors. 6.Countermeasures:None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.