  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Paiho Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9938   TW0009938001

TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED

(9938)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
56.70 TWD   +1.61%
02:51aTAIWAN PAIHO : announced consolidated unaudited net sales for July 2022.
PU
07/18TAIWAN PAIHO : Announcement for the ex-dividend record date of the Company in 2022.
PU
07/08TAIWAN PAIHO : is invited to attend online investor conference held by Masterlink Securities.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TAIWAN PAIHO : announced consolidated unaudited net sales for July 2022.

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 14:40:20
Subject 
 TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED announced consolidated
unaudited net sales for July 2022.
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/05
2.Company name:TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office.
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable.
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company announced consolidated unaudited net sales
 for July 2022.
                       2022.07.01-   2021.07.01-    Difference
   Item                2022.07.31    2021.07.31          %
--------------        ------------- -------------  ------------
Consolitated           $ 1,340,178   $ 1,312,886 　    2.1%
Net Sales
(NTD thousands)
                       2022.01.01-   2021.01.01-    Difference
   Item                2022.07.31    2021.07.31          %
--------------        ------------- -------------  ------------
Consolitated           $10,598,073   $11,994,179　   -11.6%
Net Sales
(NTD thousands)
 Note: The above-mentioned figures have not been audited (reviewed)
       by the independent auditors.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Taiwan Paiho Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 431 M 581 M 581 M
Net income 2022 2 002 M 66,7 M 66,7 M
Net Debt 2022 4 581 M 153 M 153 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,48x
Yield 2022 5,66%
Capitalization 16 895 M 563 M 563 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Paiho Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 56,70 TWD
Average target price 77,14 TWD
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cheng Yi Cheng General Manager & Director
Yao Ta Huang Head-Finance & Accounting
Sen Mei Cheng Chairman
Hung-Chang Cheng Manager-Information Technology Department
Chung Cheng Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED-30.60%563
TRIDENT LIMITED-22.96%2 534
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-15.55%2 481
TEIJIN LIMITED0.00%2 025
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-34.31%1 341
COATS GROUP PLC1.16%1 261