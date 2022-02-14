TAIWAN PAIHO : announced consolidated unaudited profit or loss for January 2022.
02/14/2022 | 03:13am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Taiwan Paiho Limited
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/14
Time of announcement
16:00:30
Subject
TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED announced consolidated
unaudited profit or loss for January 2022.
Date of events
2022/02/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/14
2.Company name:TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office.
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable.
5.Cause of occurrence::The Company announced consolidated unaudited profit
or loss for January 2022.
6.Countermeasures:The Company released the material information.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
2022.01.01- 2021.01.01- Difference
Item 2022.01.31 2021.01.31 %
-------------- ------------- ------------- ----------
Consolitated $ 1,328,320 $ 1,385,151 -4.1%
Net Sales
(NTD thousands)
Consolidated $ 219,731 $ 307,024 -28.4%
Profit from
Operations
(NTD thousands)
Consolidated $ 216,467 $ 296,327 -26.9%
Profit before
Income Tax
(NTD thousands)
Consolidated $ 159,730 $ 215,008 -25.7%
Net Profit after Tax
(NTD thousands)
Net Profit $ 137,389 $ 169,971 -19.2%
Attributable
to TAIWAN PAIHO
LIMITED.
(NTD thousands)
Earnings $ 0.46 $ 0.57
Per Share
(NTD)
Note:The above-mentioned figures have not been audited (reviewed)
by the independent auditors.
Taiwan Paiho Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 08:12:03 UTC.