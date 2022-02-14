TAIWAN PAIHO : announced consolidated unaudited profit or loss for January 2022.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/14 2.Company name:TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office. 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable. 5.Cause of occurrence::The Company announced consolidated unaudited profit or loss for January 2022. 6.Countermeasures:The Company released the material information. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: 2022.01.01- 2021.01.01- Difference Item 2022.01.31 2021.01.31 % -------------- ------------- ------------- ---------- Consolitated $ 1,328,320 $ 1,385,151 -4.1% Net Sales (NTD thousands) Consolidated $ 219,731 $ 307,024 -28.4% Profit from Operations (NTD thousands) Consolidated $ 216,467 $ 296,327 -26.9% Profit before Income Tax (NTD thousands) Consolidated $ 159,730 $ 215,008 -25.7% Net Profit after Tax (NTD thousands) Net Profit $ 137,389 $ 169,971 -19.2% Attributable to TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED. (NTD thousands) Earnings $ 0.46 $ 0.57 Per Share (NTD) Note:The above-mentioned figures have not been audited (reviewed) by the independent auditors.