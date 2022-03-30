Taiwan Paiho : Announcement to revise the additional disclosure of the Company's Year 2021 consolidation financial statement and individual financial statement.

|
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/30
2.Company name:TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):The Company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:Not applicable.
5.Cause of occurrence:
Revise the additional disclosure of the Co mpany's Year 2021 consolidation
financial statement and individual financial statement.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
(1)Consolidation financial statement table 10 - information on investments
in mainland China
(2)Individual financial statement table 9 - information on investments in
mainland China
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
(1) NT$1,360,171 thousands / Consolidation financial statement - Wuxi Paiho
Textile Co. Ltd, net income of the investee / PG76
(2) NT$1,255,198 thousands / Consolidation financial statement - Wuxi Paiho
Textile Co. Ltd, investment gain (loss) / PG76
(3) NT$1,360,171 thousands / Individual financial statement - Wuxi Paiho
Textile Co. Ltd, net income of the investee / PG61
(4) NT$1,255,198 thousands / Individual financial statement - Wuxi Paiho
Textile Co. Ltd, investment gain (loss) / PG61
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
(1) NT$1,573,485 thousands / Consolidation financial statement - Wuxi Paiho
Textile Co. Ltd, net income of the investee / PG76
(2) NT$ 854,020 thousands / Consolidation financial statement - Wuxi Paiho
Textile Co. Ltd, investment gain (loss) / PG76
(3) NT$1,573,485 thousands / Individual financial statement - Wuxi Paiho
Textile Co. Ltd, net income of the investee / PG61
(4) NT$ 854,020 thousands / Individual financial statement - Wuxi Paiho
Textile Co. Ltd, investment gain (loss) / PG61
9.Countermeasures:
Make an announcement of material information and upload revised content to
the MOPS-Financial report correction zone
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The above is only the correction of mainland investment information, and
has no impact on the amount of Balance Sheets and Statements of
Comprehensive Income .