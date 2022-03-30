Taiwan Paiho : Announcement to revise the additional disclosure of the Company's Year 2021 consolidation financial statement and individual financial statement.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/30 2.Company name:TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):The Company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:Not applicable. 5.Cause of occurrence: Revise the additional disclosure of the Co mpany's Year 2021 consolidation financial statement and individual financial statement. 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected: (1)Consolidation financial statement table 10 - information on investments in mainland China (2)Individual financial statement table 9 - information on investments in mainland China 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected: (1) NT$1,360,171 thousands / Consolidation financial statement - Wuxi Paiho Textile Co. Ltd, net income of the investee / PG76 (2) NT$1,255,198 thousands / Consolidation financial statement - Wuxi Paiho Textile Co. Ltd, investment gain (loss) / PG76 (3) NT$1,360,171 thousands / Individual financial statement - Wuxi Paiho Textile Co. Ltd, net income of the investee / PG61 (4) NT$1,255,198 thousands / Individual financial statement - Wuxi Paiho Textile Co. Ltd, investment gain (loss) / PG61 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction: (1) NT$1,573,485 thousands / Consolidation financial statement - Wuxi Paiho Textile Co. Ltd, net income of the investee / PG76 (2) NT$ 854,020 thousands / Consolidation financial statement - Wuxi Paiho Textile Co. Ltd, investment gain (loss) / PG76 (3) NT$1,573,485 thousands / Individual financial statement - Wuxi Paiho Textile Co. Ltd, net income of the investee / PG61 (4) NT$ 854,020 thousands / Individual financial statement - Wuxi Paiho Textile Co. Ltd, investment gain (loss) / PG61 9.Countermeasures: Make an announcement of material information and upload revised content to the MOPS-Financial report correction zone 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: The above is only the correction of mainland investment information, and has no impact on the amount of Balance Sheets and Statements of Comprehensive Income .