    9938   TW0009938001

TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED

(9938)
  Report
Taiwan Paiho : Announcement to revise the additional disclosure of the Company's Year 2021 consolidation financial statement and individual financial statement.

03/30/2022 | 05:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Paiho Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/30 Time of announcement 17:23:20
Subject 
 Announcement to revise the additional
disclosure of the Company's Year 2021 consolidation
financial statement and individual financial statement.
Date of events 2022/03/30 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/30
2.Company name:TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):The Company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:Not applicable.
5.Cause of occurrence:
 Revise the additional disclosure of the Co mpany's Year  2021 consolidation
 financial statement and individual financial statement.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
 (1)Consolidation financial statement table 10 - information on investments
    in mainland China
 (2)Individual financial statement table 9 - information on investments in
    mainland China
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
 (1) NT$1,360,171 thousands / Consolidation financial statement - Wuxi Paiho
     Textile Co. Ltd, net income of the investee / PG76
 (2) NT$1,255,198 thousands / Consolidation financial statement - Wuxi Paiho
     Textile Co. Ltd, investment gain (loss) / PG76
 (3) NT$1,360,171 thousands / Individual financial statement  - Wuxi Paiho
     Textile Co. Ltd, net income of the investee / PG61
 (4) NT$1,255,198 thousands / Individual financial statement - Wuxi Paiho
     Textile Co. Ltd, investment gain (loss) / PG61
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
 (1) NT$1,573,485 thousands / Consolidation financial statement - Wuxi Paiho
     Textile Co. Ltd, net income of the investee / PG76
 (2) NT$  854,020 thousands / Consolidation financial statement - Wuxi Paiho
     Textile Co. Ltd, investment gain (loss) / PG76
 (3) NT$1,573,485 thousands / Individual financial statement  - Wuxi Paiho
     Textile Co. Ltd, net income of the investee / PG61
 (4) NT$  854,020 thousands / Individual financial statement - Wuxi Paiho
     Textile Co. Ltd, investment gain (loss) / PG61
9.Countermeasures:
 Make an announcement of material information and upload revised content to
 the MOPS-Financial report correction zone
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The above is only the correction of mainland investment information, and
 has no impact on the amount of Balance Sheets and Statements of
 Comprehensive Income .

Disclaimer

Taiwan Paiho Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 09:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
