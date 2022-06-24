Taiwan Paiho : The Company announced the important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/24 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Recognized of the proposal for distribution of 2021 Profits. (Cash dividend of NTD 3.5 per share.) 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approved amendments to "Articles of Incorporation". 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Recognized the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: None. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Resolutions item 2: Approved amendments to"Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets". Resolutions item 3: Approved amendments to"Rules and Procedures for Shareholders' Meetings". Resolutions item 4: Approved amendments to"Operational Procedures for Loaning of Company Funds". Resolutions item 5: Approved amendments to"Regulation Governing Making of Endorsements/Guarantees". 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.