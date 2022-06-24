Taiwan Paiho : The Company announced the important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
06/24/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Provided by: Taiwan Paiho Limited
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/24
Time of announcement
17:35:45
Subject
The Company announced the important resolutions
of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events
2022/06/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/24
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Recognized of the proposal for distribution of 2021 Profits.
(Cash dividend of NTD 3.5 per share.)
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved amendments to "Articles of Incorporation".
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Recognized the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors: None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Resolutions item 2: Approved amendments to"Procedures for Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets".
Resolutions item 3: Approved amendments to"Rules and Procedures for
Shareholders' Meetings".
Resolutions item 4: Approved amendments to"Operational Procedures for
Loaning of Company Funds".
Resolutions item 5: Approved amendments to"Regulation Governing Making of
Endorsements/Guarantees".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.
