  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Paiho Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9938   TW0009938001

TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED

(9938)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
67.90 TWD   +1.04%
05:46aTAIWAN PAIHO : The Company announced the important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
PU
06/06TAIWAN PAIHO : announced consolidated unaudited net sales for May 2022.
PU
06/06Taiwan Paiho Limited Reports Consolidated Unaudited Net Sales for May 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan Paiho : The Company announced the important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

06/24/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Paiho Limited
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 17:35:45
Subject 
 The Company announced the important resolutions
of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/24
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
  Recognized of the proposal for distribution of 2021 Profits.
  (Cash dividend of NTD 3.5 per share.)
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
  Approved amendments to "Articles of Incorporation".
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
  Recognized the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors: None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
  Resolutions item 2: Approved amendments to"Procedures for Acquisition or
                      Disposal of Assets".
  Resolutions item 3: Approved amendments to"Rules and Procedures for
                      Shareholders' Meetings".
  Resolutions item 4: Approved amendments to"Operational Procedures for
                      Loaning of Company Funds".
  Resolutions item 5: Approved amendments to"Regulation Governing Making of
                      Endorsements/Guarantees".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.

Disclaimer

Taiwan Paiho Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 09:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 349 M 583 M 583 M
Net income 2022 2 053 M 69,0 M 69,0 M
Net Debt 2022 4 626 M 155 M 155 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,88x
Yield 2022 6,37%
Capitalization 20 232 M 680 M 680 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Paiho Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 67,90 TWD
Average target price 100,57 TWD
Spread / Average Target 48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cheng Yi Cheng General Manager & Director
Yao Ta Huang Head-Finance & Accounting
Sen Mei Cheng Chairman
Hung-Chang Cheng Manager-Information Technology Department
Chung Cheng Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN PAIHO LIMITED-16.89%680
TRIDENT LIMITED-28.02%2 454
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-25.37%2 184
TEIJIN LIMITED-1.98%1 980
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-35.40%1 322
COATS GROUP PLC-6.36%1 154