Taiwan Sanyo Electric : Announcement the company held a legal person briefing

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/07/01 2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:30pm 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Information Exhibition Center, 1st Floor, Taiwan Stock Exchange 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: Description of the company's operations and asset utilization. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: Please refer to the Market Observation Post System for information on related legal person briefing.