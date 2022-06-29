Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Sanyo Electric Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1614   TW0001614006

TAIWAN SANYO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.

(1614)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-27
37.90 TWD   -0.26%
Taiwan Sanyo Electric : Announcement the company held a legal person briefing

06/29/2022 | 02:47am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Sanyo Electric Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/29 Time of announcement 14:37:15
Subject 
 Announcement the company held
a legal person briefing
Date of events 2022/07/01 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/07/01
2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:30pm
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Information Exhibition Center, 1st Floor, Taiwan Stock Exchange
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Description of the company's operations and asset utilization.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Please refer to the Market Observation Post System
for information on related legal person briefing.

Disclaimer

Taiwan Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 06:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 797 M 195 M 195 M
Net income 2021 368 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
Net cash 2021 980 M 33,0 M 33,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 3,41%
Capitalization 9 813 M 330 M 330 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 048
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart TAIWAN SANYO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Sanyo Electric Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wen Lin Li General Manager & Director
Chang Hui Lin Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Wen Feng Li Chairman
Chang Min Chin Independent Director
Hsin Nan Chien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SANYO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.4.99%330
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-19.93%60 523
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-9.64%35 724
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-11.08%8 030
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-34.32%7 029
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-8.05%6 889