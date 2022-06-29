Taiwan Sanyo Electric : Announcement the company held a legal person briefing
06/29/2022 | 02:47am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Taiwan Sanyo Electric Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/29
Time of announcement
14:37:15
Subject
Announcement the company held
a legal person briefing
Date of events
2022/07/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/07/01
2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:30pm
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Information Exhibition Center, 1st Floor, Taiwan Stock Exchange
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Description of the company's operations and asset utilization.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Please refer to the Market Observation Post System
for information on related legal person briefing.
Taiwan Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 06:46:07 UTC.