Announcement of Taiwan Secom CO., LTD.'s purchase of fixed assets from related party, TITAN STAR INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
10/29/2021 | 03:59am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: TAIWAN SECOM CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/10/29
Time of announcement
15:52:02
Subject
Announcement of Taiwan Secom CO., LTD.'s purchase
of fixed assets from related party, TITAN STAR
INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Date of events
2021/10/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):Intelligent security equipment for
operating use
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/04/01~2021/10/29
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Transaction amount: One batch; total transaction amount:NT$330,810,976
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):TITAN STAR INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD., sub-subsidiary of Taiwan Secom
CO., LTD.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:To prevent risk of material shortage, strengthen overall quality
control, and ensure stable and long term supply quality, Taiwan Secom Co.,
LTD. purchased intelligent security equipment from the related party.
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):N/A
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:The payment terms are the same as the
general vendors, payment will be made after 60 days from the end of the month
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:Determined by the Company's
internal procedures
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:N/A
11.Name of the professional appraiser:N/A
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:N/A
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NO or N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:YES
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:No need to get appraisal
report for intelligent security equipment for operating use
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:For operating use
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NONE
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:YES
24.Date of the board of directors resolution: Regarding to the Article 15 of
the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public
Companies, the board chairman can decide the transaction within a certain
amount and have the decisions subsequently submitted to and ratified by the
next board of directors meeting. The Board of Directors' approval date will
be announced after ratification.
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:N/A
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE
SECOM - Taiwan Secom Company Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 07:58:00 UTC.