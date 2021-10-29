Announcement of Taiwan Secom CO., LTD.'s purchase of fixed assets from related party, TITAN STAR INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):Intelligent security equipment for operating use 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/04/01~2021/10/29 3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price: Transaction amount: One batch; total transaction amount:NT$330,810,976 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed):TITAN STAR INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD., sub-subsidiary of Taiwan Secom CO., LTD. 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer:To prevent risk of material shortage, strengthen overall quality control, and ensure stable and long term supply quality, Taiwan Secom Co., LTD. purchased intelligent security equipment from the related party. 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A 7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition):N/A 8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions:The payment terms are the same as the general vendors, payment will be made after 60 days from the end of the month 9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit:Determined by the Company's internal procedures 10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal price:N/A 11.Name of the professional appraiser:N/A 12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:N/A 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:NO or N/A 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:YES 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:No need to get appraisal report for intelligent security equipment for operating use 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:NA 17.Name of the CPA firm:NA 18.Name of the CPA:NA 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A 20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A 21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:For operating use 22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NONE 23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:YES 24.Date of the board of directors resolution: Regarding to the Article 15 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies, the board chairman can decide the transaction within a certain amount and have the decisions subsequently submitted to and ratified by the next board of directors meeting. The Board of Directors' approval date will be announced after ratification. 25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:NA 26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use asset from a related party:N/A 27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:N/A 28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price, the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same regulations:N/A 29.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE