Taiwan Secom : Annoucement correction of partial contents of 2021 Annual Report
08/05/2022 | 05:11am EDT
Provided by: TAIWAN SECOM CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/05
Time of announcement
17:01:15
Subject
Annoucement correction of partial contents of
2021 Annual Report
Date of events
2022/08/05
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/05
2.Company name:Taiwan Secom Co., LTD.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NONE
5.Cause of occurrence:Correction partial contents of 2021 Annual Report
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:2021 Annual Report
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
Page1-3.Page14-16.Page19.Page21.Page68.Page142.Page144.Page369
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
Page1-5.Page16-21.Page24.Page26.Page73-74.Page148.Page150.Page375
9.Countermeasures:Upload the corrected verion of 2021 Annual Report to MOPS
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE
