    9917   TW0009917005

TAIWAN SECOM CO., LTD.

(9917)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
103.00 TWD   +0.49%
Taiwan Secom : Annoucement correction of partial contents of 2021 Annual Report

08/05/2022 | 05:11am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN SECOM CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 17:01:15
Subject 
 Annoucement correction of partial contents of
2021 Annual Report
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/05
2.Company name:Taiwan Secom Co., LTD.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NONE
5.Cause of occurrence:Correction partial contents of 2021 Annual Report
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:2021 Annual Report
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
Page1-3.Page14-16.Page19.Page21.Page68.Page142.Page144.Page369
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
Page1-5.Page16-21.Page24.Page26.Page73-74.Page148.Page150.Page375
9.Countermeasures:Upload the corrected verion of 2021 Annual Report to MOPS
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE

Disclaimer

SECOM - Taiwan Secom Company Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 09:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 14 135 M - -
Net income 2021 2 527 M - -
Net cash 2021 855 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 4,81%
Capitalization 45 415 M 1 514 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
EV / Sales 2021 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 10 320
Free-Float 52,1%
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SECOM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Managers and Directors
Hirofumi Onodera General Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sheng Ying Cheng Head-Finance, Deputy GM & Spokesman
Hsiao-Hsin Lin Chairman
Tien-Wen Chen Independent Executive Director
Yung Cheng Chiang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SECOM CO., LTD.-0.96%1 514
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-40.31%43 649
GARMIN LTD.-28.16%18 863
ALLEGION PLC-22.05%9 068
ADT INC.-8.44%6 979
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-37.95%6 464