Taiwan Semiconductor : 2021 Financial_reports

1. Letter to Shareholders Dear shareholders,

First of all, I would like to thank all shareholders for their continuing support and encouragement. Looking back on 2021, due to factors such as the strong demand of personal computers and network mobile phone for the worldwide stay-at-home economy, rapid worldwide development of 5G and the recovery of automotive market, the company's total consolidated revenue in 2021 was $13,177,417 thousand, a increase of $2,787,138 thousand or 26.82% from $10,390,279 thousand in 2020. The net profit for the period attributable to the parent company owners was $537,242 thousand, a increase of $345,563 thousand or 64.32% from $882,805 thousand in 2020. In 2021, the basic after-tax earnings per share were NT$3.55 which is increased 55.02% from NT$2.29 in 2020.

In the past few years, the company has actively continued to deploy in automotive electronics, industrial controls, servers and analog IC, and the overall synergy has gradually emerged. In addition to continuing to expand its market share and enhancing its competitive advantage with its brand marketing, the subsidiary company (TSC Auto ID Technology) has optimized after-sales Managed services, improved customer service quality, continued to provide comprehensive one-stopfull-stack services, and create opportunities for win-win growth. In the future, the Taiwan Semi Group will continue to enhance its competitiveness, continuously increase product value, strengthen integration benefits, and accelerate research and development to create the most significant synergy effect for the entire group.

All shareholders have given long-term support and encouragement to the company and took time to participate in their busy schedules. I sincerely express my gratitude. Looking forward to the future, the Taiwan Semiconductor Group will be committed to operating the core value of the company with continuous technological innovation, and high-level research and development. With a complete layout of capabilities, upstream and downstream, it will be able to stand out in the global market, continue to shine, and create better profits to share with you. I hope that all shareholders will continue to support and encourage the Taiwan Semi-Group.

I wish you all good health and all the best.

Chairman Wang Shiu Ting

