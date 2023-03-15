Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5425   TW0005425003

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.

(5425)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2023-03-14
107.00 TWD   +2.39%
03/15Taiwan Semiconductor : 20230316法說會資料 Spencer ENG
PU
03/15Samsung's new Texas chip plant cost rises above $25 billion -sources
RE
03/15Exclusive-Samsung's new Texas chip plant cost rises above $25 billion -sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan Semiconductor : 20230316法說會資料 Spencer ENG

03/15/2023 | 11:03pm EDT
Taiwan Semi

Revenue Summary

Monthly Trend

(Taiwan Semi)

7.4

4.8

5.6

4.0

6.8

4.9

6.0

4.9

6.3

4.9

6.7

5.2

7.1

5.4

6.9

5.5

2021

2022 NT$ 100 Million

6.9

6.2

6.0

6.1

5.8

5.8

5.9 5.9

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

TSC Confidential

Revenue & Margin

(Taiwan Semi)

NT$ 100 Million

新台幣 億

20.8

Revenue

Gross Margin %

19.9

19.1

17.7

36%

36%

18.2

35%

35%

16.7

33%

15.0

13.7

29% 28%

28%

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

TSC Confidential

2022 vs. 2021

TSC Semi

TSC (5425)

NT$ 億

2022

2021

YoY

Amnt

%

Amnt

%

%

Net Revenue

$77

100%

$63

100%

22%

Gross Margin

27

35%

19

29%

7.5 bps

S&M

5.9

8%

5.6

9%

7%

Admin

4.5

6%

3.3

5%

34%

R&D

1.3

2%

1.0

2%

21%

OPEX

11.7

15%

9.9

16%

0.2 bp

Ops Income

15.3

20%

8.6

14%

7.2 bps

Non-Ops

1.3

2%

0.1

0%

2111%

Tax

4.5

6%

2.7

4%

70%

Net Income

$12.1

16%

$6.0

9%

9.5 bps

TSC Confidential

Quarterly Trend

(Group)

5425

NT$ 100 Million

3611

41

40

39

37

36

34

32

19

21

18

29

17

18

20

15

14

20

20

22

17

18

18

18

15

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

TSC Confidential

Disclaimer

Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 03:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 13 177 M 429 M 429 M
Net income 2021 883 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net cash 2021 450 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 3,18%
Capitalization 26 609 M 866 M 866 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,1%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hsiu Ting Wang Chairman & General Manager
Yung Kang Wang Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Po Sheng Lin Independent Director
Chien Lung Chan Independent Director
Hung Shu Fan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.44.20%850
MEDIATEK INC.21.28%39 628
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.24.25%18 001
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-20.79%13 095
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED1.68%9 544
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.50.43%8 649