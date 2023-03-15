Taiwan Semiconductor : 20230316法說會資料 Spencer ENG
Taiwan Semi
Revenue Summary
Monthly Trend
(Taiwan Semi)
2021
2022 NT$ 100 Million
6.9
6.2
6.0
6.1
5.8
5.8
5.9 5.9
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Revenue & Margin
(Taiwan Semi)
NT$ 100 Million
新台幣 億
20.8
Revenue
Gross Margin %
19.9
19.1
17.7
36%
36%
18.2
35%
35%
16.7
33%
15.0
13.7
29% 28%
28%
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
TSC (5425)
NT$ 億
2022
2021
YoY
Amnt
%
Amnt
%
%
Net Revenue
$77
100%
$63
100%
22%
Gross Margin
27
35%
19
29%
7.5 bps
S&M
5.9
8%
5.6
9%
7%
Admin
4.5
6%
3.3
5%
34%
R&D
1.3
2%
1.0
2%
21%
OPEX
11.7
15%
9.9
16%
0.2 bp
Ops Income
15.3
20%
8.6
14%
7.2 bps
Non-Ops
1.3
2%
0.1
0%
2111%
Tax
4.5
6%
2.7
4%
70%
Net Income
$12.1
16%
$6.0
9%
9.5 bps
5425
NT$ 100 Million
3611
41
40
39
37
36
34
32
19
21
18
29
17
18
20
15
14
20
20
22
17
18
18
18
15
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
Sales 2021
13 177 M
429 M
429 M
Net income 2021
883 M
28,7 M
28,7 M
Net cash 2021
450 M
14,7 M
14,7 M
P/E ratio 2021
22,3x
Yield 2021
3,18%
Capitalization
26 609 M
866 M
866 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,47x
EV / Sales 2021
1,46x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
76,1%
