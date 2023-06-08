Taiwan Semiconductor : 2Q23 Investment Symposium
2Q23
Investment Symposium
Taiwan Semiconductor Inc. and its subsidiaries have no intention and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as
required by law.
Financial Update - 1Q23
Power Discrete in Automotive
Q&A
Qtr Revenue Trend
(~ Recent)
Unit: NTD 100 million
-14%
-6%
20.8
19.9
19.1
18.2
17.7
17.2
16.7
15.0
13.7
12.7
11.9
10.9
11.2
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2023
Sales 2023
16 995 M
553 M
553 M
Net income 2023
-
-
-
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
-
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
23 551 M
766 M
766 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,39x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
76,1%
