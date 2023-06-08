Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Taiwan Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    5425   TW0005425003

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.

(5425)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2023-06-06
94.70 TWD   +0.74%
05:34aTaiwan Semiconductor : 2Q23 Investment Symposium
PU
06/07Marvell Technology Reportedly Secures Amazon's AI Chip Design Order
MT
06/07TSMC Raises Concerns Over Labor, Talent Shortage in Germany
MT
Taiwan Semiconductor : 2Q23 Investment Symposium

06/08/2023 | 05:34am EDT
2Q23

Investment Symposium

Disclaimer

Taiwan Semiconductor Inc. and its subsidiaries have no intention and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as

required by law.

TSC - Privileged & Confidential

Content

  • Financial Update - 1Q23
  • Power Discrete in Automotive
  • Q&A

TSC - Privileged & Confidential

Financials

1Q23

Qtr Revenue Trend

(~ Recent)

Unit: NTD 100 million

-14%

-6%

20.8

19.9

19.1

18.2

17.7

17.2

16.7

15.0

13.7

12.7

11.9

10.9

11.2

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

TSC - Privileged & Confidential

Disclaimer

Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 09:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 16 995 M 553 M 553 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 23 551 M 766 M 766 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,39x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,1%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 94,70 TWD
Average target price 123,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
Managers and Directors
Hsiu Ting Wang Chairman & General Manager
Yung Kang Wang Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Po Sheng Lin Independent Director
Chien Lung Chan Independent Director
Hung Shu Fan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.27.63%766
MEDIATEK INC.22.88%39 767
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.13.65%16 713
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-34.01%10 371
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.44.53%9 026
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.46.67%8 731
