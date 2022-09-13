Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5425   TW0005425003

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.

(5425)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-09-11
89.50 TWD   -1.65%
05:10aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR : KGI 3Q22 Investment Forum
PU
03:58aTSMC Expects to Start Operations of 2 Nanometer Chip Fab by 2025
MT
03:26aTaiwan's GlobalWafers sees Nov groundbreaking for $5 billion Texas plant
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan Semiconductor : KGI 3Q22 Investment Forum

09/13/2022 | 05:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Taiwan Semi

KGI 3Q22 Investment Forum

Disclaimer

Taiwan Semiconductor Inc. and its subsidiaries have no intention and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

TSC Confidential

Content

Revenue Summary

Diodes in Automotive

TVS

MOSFETs

Financials (2Q22)

Q&A

TSC Confidential

Taiwan Semi

Revenue Summary

Monthly Trend

(2021 Taiwan Semi)

2021

NT$ 100 Million

6.0

5.9

5.8

5.8

5.4

5.5

5.2

4.8

4.9

4.9

4.9

3.9

4.0

FY20

Jan21

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec21

Avg.

TSC Confidential

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 09:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 16 660 M 540 M 540 M
Net income 2022 1 492 M 48,3 M 48,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22 257 M 721 M 721 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 89,50 TWD
Average target price 90,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 0,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hsiu Ting Wang Chairman & General Manager
Yung Kang Wang Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Po Sheng Lin Independent Director
Chien Lung Chan Independent Director
Hung Shu Fan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.13.87%721
MEDIATEK INC.-47.31%32 142
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.12%19 937
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-33.21%16 468
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-33.35%9 438
SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.3.28%6 910