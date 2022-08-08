Taiwan Semiconductor : TSC July 2022 consolidated Revenue, Endorsement and Guarantee, Loaning of Company Funds, the Trading of Financial Derivatives Announcement.
08/08/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Provided by: TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/08
Time of announcement
17:04:13
Subject
TSC July 2022 consolidated Revenue,
Endorsement and Guarantee, Loaning of Company Funds,
the Trading of Financial Derivatives Announcement.
Date of events
2022/08/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/08
2.Company name:Taiwan Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
A.In July 2022, non-audited consolidated Revenue was
NT 1,366,747 thousand dollars, compared to NT 1,096,042 thousand dollars
same period last year, an increase by NT 270,705 thousand dollars or
24.70%。
B.Accumulated consolidated Revenue from January to July 2022 was
NT 9,062,587 thousand dollars, compared to NT 7,235,814 thousand
dollars same period last year, an increase by NT 1,826,773 thousand dollars
or 25.25%.
C.As of the month, TSC's loaning of funds balance was NT$0, and all TSC
subsidiaries had loaning of funds balance was USD 17 million.
D.As of the month, TSC's Endorsement and Guarantee balance was NT$0, and all
TSC subsidiaries Endorsement and Guarantee balance was USD 12 million.
E.As of the month, TSC's derivative financial product transaction contract
balances was USD 3 million and euro 0, and all TSC subsidiaries was
USD 13.5 million and euro 4 million and RMB 0 and NT 0 thousand dollars.
Note:This month's consolidated Revenue, endorsement guarantee balance, fund
loan balance and derivative financial product transaction contract
details have been entered into the stock market observatory information
system. Website: http://www.twse.com.tw
6.Countermeasures:none
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none
Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 09:23:02 UTC.