Taiwan Semiconductor : TSC July 2022 consolidated Revenue, Endorsement and Guarantee, Loaning of Company Funds, the Trading of Financial Derivatives Announcement.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/08 2.Company name:Taiwan Semiconductor Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable 5.Cause of occurrence: A.In July 2022, non-audited consolidated Revenue was NT 1,366,747 thousand dollars, compared to NT 1,096,042 thousand dollars same period last year, an increase by NT 270,705 thousand dollars or 24.70%。 B.Accumulated consolidated Revenue from January to July 2022 was NT 9,062,587 thousand dollars, compared to NT 7,235,814 thousand dollars same period last year, an increase by NT 1,826,773 thousand dollars or 25.25%. C.As of the month, TSC's loaning of funds balance was NT$0, and all TSC subsidiaries had loaning of funds balance was USD 17 million. D.As of the month, TSC's Endorsement and Guarantee balance was NT$0, and all TSC subsidiaries Endorsement and Guarantee balance was USD 12 million. E.As of the month, TSC's derivative financial product transaction contract balances was USD 3 million and euro 0, and all TSC subsidiaries was USD 13.5 million and euro 4 million and RMB 0 and NT 0 thousand dollars. Note:This month's consolidated Revenue, endorsement guarantee balance, fund loan balance and derivative financial product transaction contract details have been entered into the stock market observatory information system. Website: http://www.twse.com.tw 6.Countermeasures:none 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none