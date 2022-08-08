Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Taiwan Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    5425   TW0005425003

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.

(5425)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-04
75.30 TWD   +1.07%
05:24aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR : TSC July 2022 consolidated Revenue, Endorsement and Guarantee, Loaning of Company Funds, the Trading of Financial Derivatives Announcement.
PU
08/03CHIP MAKERS HAVE A MESSAGE FOR CAR MAKERS : Your turn to pay
RE
08/02U.S. House Speaker Pelosi to meet with TSMC Chair Liu -Wash Post
RE
Taiwan Semiconductor : TSC July 2022 consolidated Revenue, Endorsement and Guarantee, Loaning of Company Funds, the Trading of Financial Derivatives Announcement.

08/08/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/08 Time of announcement 17:04:13
Subject 
 TSC July 2022 consolidated Revenue,
Endorsement and Guarantee, Loaning of Company Funds,
the Trading of Financial Derivatives Announcement.
Date of events 2022/08/08 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/08
2.Company name:Taiwan Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
A.In July 2022, non-audited consolidated Revenue was
  NT 1,366,747 thousand dollars, compared to NT 1,096,042 thousand dollars
  same period last year, an increase by NT 270,705 thousand dollars or
  24.70%。
B.Accumulated consolidated Revenue from January to July 2022 was
  NT 9,062,587 thousand dollars, compared to NT 7,235,814 thousand
  dollars same period last year, an increase by NT 1,826,773 thousand dollars
  or 25.25%.
C.As of the month, TSC's loaning of funds balance was NT$0, and all TSC
  subsidiaries had loaning of funds balance was USD 17 million.
D.As of the month, TSC's Endorsement and Guarantee balance was NT$0, and all
  TSC subsidiaries Endorsement and Guarantee balance was USD 12 million.
E.As of the month, TSC's derivative financial product transaction contract
  balances was USD 3 million and euro 0, and all TSC subsidiaries was
  USD 13.5 million and euro 4 million and RMB 0 and NT 0 thousand dollars.
Note:This month's consolidated Revenue, endorsement guarantee balance, fund
     loan balance and derivative financial product transaction contract
     details have been entered into the stock market observatory information
     system. Website: http://www.twse.com.tw
6.Countermeasures:none
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none

Disclaimer

Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 09:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 660 M 555 M 555 M
Net income 2022 1 492 M 49,7 M 49,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 726 M 624 M 624 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 75,30 TWD
Average target price 90,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hsiu Ting Wang Chairman & General Manager
Yung Kang Wang Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Po Sheng Lin Independent Director
Chien Lung Chan Independent Director
Hung Shu Fan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.-4.20%624
MEDIATEK INC.-39.75%37 999
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-2.14%19 761
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-27.38%18 076
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-21.12%11 441
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-34.85%7 395