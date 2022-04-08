Taiwan Semiconductor : TSC March 2022 consolidated Revenue, Endorsement and Guarantee, Loaning of Company Funds, the Trading of Financial Derivatives Announcement.

|
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name:Taiwan Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
A.In March 2022, non-audited consolidated Revenue was
NT 1,363,703 thousand dollars, compared to NT 1,093,159 thousand dollars
same period last year, an increase by NT 270,544 thousand dollars or
24.75%。
B.Accumulated consolidated Revenue from January to March 2022 was
NT 3,747,255 thousand dollars, compared to NT 2,895,510 thousand
dollars same period last year, an increase by NT 851,745 thousand dollars
or 29.42%.
C.As of the month, TSC's loaning of funds balance was NT$0, and all TSC
subsidiaries had loaning of funds balance was USD 17 million.
D.As of the month, TSC's Endorsement and Guarantee balance was NT$0, and all
TSC subsidiaries Endorsement and Guarantee balance was USD 12 million.
E.As of the month, TSC's derivative financial product transaction contract
balances was USD 8 million and euro 0, and all TSC subsidiaries was
USD 16.5 million and euro 2 million and RMB 0 and NT 0 thousand dollars.
Note:This month's consolidated Revenue, endorsement guarantee balance, fund
loan balance and derivative financial product transaction contract
details have been entered into the stock market observatory information
system. Website: http://www.twse.com.tw
6.Countermeasures:none
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none