    5425   TW0005425003

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.

(5425)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-06
81.30 TWD   -6.55%
03/31Chief Says Taiwan Semiconductor Unaffected By COVID-19 Containment Measures in China
MT
03/30Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Reportedly Sees Signs of Slowing in Consumer Electronics Demand
MT
03/30Taiwan Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Taiwan Semiconductor : TSC March 2022 consolidated Revenue, Endorsement and Guarantee, Loaning of Company Funds, the Trading of Financial Derivatives Announcement.

04/08/2022 | 05:09am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/08 Time of announcement 16:54:05
Subject 
 TSC March 2022 consolidated Revenue,
Endorsement and Guarantee, Loaning of Company Funds,
the Trading of Financial Derivatives Announcement.
Date of events 2022/04/08 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name:Taiwan Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
A.In March 2022, non-audited consolidated Revenue was
  NT 1,363,703 thousand dollars, compared to NT 1,093,159 thousand dollars
  same period last year, an increase by NT 270,544 thousand dollars or
  24.75%。
B.Accumulated consolidated Revenue from January to March 2022 was
  NT 3,747,255 thousand dollars, compared to NT 2,895,510 thousand
  dollars same period last year, an increase by NT 851,745 thousand dollars
  or 29.42%.
C.As of the month, TSC's loaning of funds balance was NT$0, and all TSC
  subsidiaries had loaning of funds balance was USD 17 million.
D.As of the month, TSC's Endorsement and Guarantee balance was NT$0, and all
  TSC subsidiaries Endorsement and Guarantee balance was USD 12 million.
E.As of the month, TSC's derivative financial product transaction contract
  balances was USD 8 million and euro 0, and all TSC subsidiaries was
  USD 16.5 million and euro 2 million and RMB 0 and NT 0 thousand dollars.
Note:This month's consolidated Revenue, endorsement guarantee balance, fund
     loan balance and derivative financial product transaction contract
     details have been entered into the stock market observatory information
     system. Website: http://www.twse.com.tw
6.Countermeasures:none
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none

Disclaimer

Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 09:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
