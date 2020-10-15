Log in
A bullish TSMC lifts revenue estimate as COVID transforms digital demand

10/15/2020 | 05:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at one of its office buildings in Tainan,

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) hiked its revenue outlook after logging record quarterly profit, and painted a bullish picture of demand picking up over the next two years as advanced technologies are adopted more widely.

The chip sector has been one of the rare industries benefiting from the coronavirus pandemic with more people investing in premium devices as they spend longer hours at home and as corporations seek to add more bandwidth for remote workers.

The world's largest contract chipmaker said it now expects 2020 revenue to jump more than 30%, up from an earlier forecast of more than 20% and marking the second quarter in a row it has lifted its outlook.

It predicted fourth-quarter revenue of between $12.4 billion and $12.7 billion, compared with $10.4 billion booked in the same quarter a year ago.

"COVID has accelerated the digital transformation," Chief Executive C.C. Wei told an online earnings briefing, adding that robust demand for smartphones and other electronics as well as 5G technologies had spurred orders for high-end chips.

Wei said TSMC's clients were currently holding inventories at higher than historical levels due to uncertainties amid the pandemic and geopolitical tensions. Even so the company expects demand to pick up in 2021 and 2022, offsetting any inventory correction.

"We don't worry too much about it," he said.

Wei emphasised that TSMC's position as the industry leader in advanced chips would hold it in good stead and that it is expected to outperform global foundry growth this year.

In July-September, TSMC's net profit surged 36% to a record T$137.3 billion ($4.8 billion), well ahead of market expectations for T$124.9 billion. Revenue handily beat the company's own estimates, climbing 29.2% to $12.1 billion.

TSMC's advanced chips are used in high-end smartphones such as Apple's newly unveiled 5G iPhone 12 as well as in telecommunications technology and artificial intelligence.

TSMC expects to see 5G-enabled devices quickly gain widespread popularity, predicting the uptake for 5G would be faster than for 4G.

"All countries and regions are preparing to build up (5G) infrastructure right now...a lot of 5G phones will be introduced and that created a higher percentage penetration rate," Wei said.

This demand has helped TSMC offset a loss of orders from Huawei after the U.S. imposed extensive restrictions on sales to the Chinese telecommunications giant.

A U.S. proposal to also put Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) on the same trade blacklist has caused some of the Chinese chipmaker's clients to preemptively switch over to its Taiwanese rival, analysts have said.

TSMC declined to comment on reports it had applied for a U.S. licence to ship some products to Huawei. Asked about the implications of restrictions on SMIC, executives just said they were evaluating the impact on the semiconductor market.

Shares of TSMC have jumped about 36% so far this year, giving it a market value of $414 billion.

($1 = 28.7260 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.07% 121.19 Delayed Quote.65.08%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 11.47% 20.6 End-of-day quote.72.53%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 1.10% 41.35 End-of-day quote.-22.85%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 0.43% 462 End-of-day quote.39.58%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 312 B 45 656 M 45 656 M
Net income 2020 484 B 16 838 M 16 838 M
Net cash 2020 374 B 13 012 M 13 012 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
Yield 2020 2,36%
Capitalization 11 746 B - 409 B
EV / Sales 2020 8,67x
EV / Sales 2021 7,85x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 487,06 TWD
Last Close Price 459,00 TWD
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
J. K. Wang Senior Vice President-Operations
Jen Chao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Renzhao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED39.58%413 898
NVIDIA CORPORATION139.61%351 504
INTEL CORPORATION-10.06%229 152
BROADCOM INC.20.72%154 693
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED47.21%142 940
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS20.42%141 880
