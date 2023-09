TAIPEI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The governor of the U.S. state of Arizona said on Tuesday they were in talks with Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC on advanced packaging.

Speaking during a visit to Taipei, Governor Katie Hobbs said the TSMC factory project in Arizona was going well and she was very impressed by the speed with which it has been built. (Reporting by Sarah Wu; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)