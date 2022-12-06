Biden hails Taiwanese chip company's U.S. investment

"All told, TSMC is investing $40 billion here in Arizona, the largest foreign investment in the history of this state. Over 10,000 construction jobs, and 10,000 high tech jobs will be created. And I want to thank everyone in this company for making this happen," Biden said during a speech on Tuesday.

Biden attended a "tool-in" ceremony for the symbolic moving of the first equipment onto the shop floor of the new $12 billion facility.

The first fab will be operational by 2024 while the second facility nearby will produce advanced chips by 2026.

"When completed with both fabs, we will manufacture over 600,000 wafers a year, representing $10 billion in yearly revenue and with our customers product sales over $40 billion a year," said TSMC Chief Executive Mark Liu.