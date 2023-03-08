Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-07
521.00 TWD   -0.57%
01:25pDutch responds to US China policy with own plan to restrict semiconductor tech exports
RE
12:57pExclusive-Dutch government to announce plan to restrict chip technology exports -sources
RE
03/07Taiwan Feb exports fall again; H1 outlook poor
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dutch responds to US China policy with own plan to restrict semiconductor tech exports

03/08/2023 | 01:25pm EST
(Updates with Dutch government letter to parliament, ASML response)

AMSTERDAM/WASHINGTON March 8 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' government on Wednesday said it plans to restrict exports of semiconductor technology to protect national security, in the Dutch answer to U.S. moves last year to restrict chip exports to China.

The move follows months of discussions between the Netherlands, the United States and Japan, in which Washington has tried to get allies to adopt similar restrictions to those it introduced in October aimed at hobbling China's ability to make semiconductors and to slow its military advances.

Dutch Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher announced the decision in a letter to parliament, saying the restrictions will be introduced before the summer.

The letter did not name China, a key Dutch trading partner, nor did it name ASML Holding NV, a major supplier to semiconductor manufacturers, but both will be affected. It named an important ASML technology known as "DUV" lithography, used in the manufacturing of computer chips.

"Because the Netherlands considers it necessary on national security grounds to get this technology into oversight with the greatest of speed, the Cabinet will introduce a national list," the letter said.

ASML said it expects to have to apply for licenses to export the most advanced segment among its DUV machines, but that would not impact its 2023 financial guidance.

The company has said it expects sales in China to remain approximately flat at 2.2 billion euros in 2023 -- implying relative shrinkage as the company expects overall sales to grow by 25%.

ASML has never sold its most advanced "EUV" machines to customers in China.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter, Anna Driver and Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASML HOLDING N.V. 1.38% 582 Real-time Quote.13.95%
INTEL CORPORATION 0.46% 25.625 Delayed Quote.-1.66%
NIKON CORPORATION 0.15% 1372 Delayed Quote.16.50%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.66% 60300 End-of-day quote.9.04%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -0.57% 521 End-of-day quote.16.16%
Analyst Recommendations on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 2 305 B 75 001 M 75 001 M
Net income 2023 873 B 28 395 M 28 395 M
Net cash 2023 627 B 20 404 M 20 404 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,5x
Yield 2023 2,39%
Capitalization 13 510 B 440 B 440 B
EV / Sales 2023 5,59x
EV / Sales 2024 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 65 152
Free-Float 93,6%
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou SVP-Corporate Research-Europe & Asia
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED16.16%441 928
NVIDIA CORPORATION59.35%574 282
BROADCOM INC.11.81%260 640
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.14%158 906
QUALCOMM, INC.11.34%132 897
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.25.30%132 311