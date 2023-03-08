Dutch responds to US China policy with own plan to restrict semiconductor tech exports

(Updates with Dutch government letter to parliament, ASML
AMSTERDAM/WASHINGTON March 8 (Reuters) - The
Netherlands' government on Wednesday said it plans to restrict
exports of semiconductor technology to protect national
security, in the Dutch answer to U.S. moves last year to
restrict chip exports to China.
The move follows months of discussions between the
Netherlands, the United States and Japan, in which Washington
has tried to get allies to adopt similar restrictions to those
it introduced in October aimed at hobbling China's ability to
make semiconductors and to slow its military advances.
Dutch Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher announced the
decision in a letter to parliament, saying the restrictions will
be introduced before the summer.
The letter did not name China, a key Dutch trading
partner, nor did it name ASML Holding NV, a major
supplier to semiconductor manufacturers, but both will be
affected. It named an important ASML technology known as "DUV"
lithography, used in the manufacturing of computer chips.
"Because the Netherlands considers it necessary on
national security grounds to get this technology into oversight
with the greatest of speed, the Cabinet will introduce a
national list," the letter said.
ASML said it expects to have to apply for licenses to
export the most advanced segment among its DUV machines, but
that would not impact its 2023 financial guidance.
The company has said it expects sales in China to remain
approximately flat at 2.2 billion euros in 2023 -- implying
relative shrinkage as the company expects overall sales to grow
by 25%.
ASML has never sold its most advanced "EUV" machines to
customers in China.
