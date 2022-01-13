Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Full orderbook lifts chipmaker TSMC's Q4 profit 16.4% to a record

01/13/2022 | 01:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), in Hsinchu

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan chip firm TSMC posted on Thursday a 16.4% rise in quarterly profit to a record, thanks to global demand for semiconductors used in smartphones, laptops and other gadgets during the COVID-19 pandemic that drove a chip supply crunch.

The shortage has forced automakers and electronics manufacturers to cut production but has kept order books full at TSMC and other chipmakers.

Net profit for October-December at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, rose to T$166.2 billion ($6.01 billion) from T$142.8 billion a year earlier.

That was higher than the T$161.6 billion average of 22 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 24.1% to $15.74 billion.

The Taiwanese company, Asia's most valuable listed firm with clients including Qualcomm Inc, has said tight chip supplies will likely continue this year amid booming demand during the pandemic.

To meet the demand, TSMC in 2021 announced a $100 billion expansion plan over the next few years, as new technologies such as fifth-generation (5G) telecommunications technology and artificial intelligence applications also drive chip demand.

"With fully-loaded foundry capacity, TSMC's near-term order outlook remains healthy," analysts at Taipei-based Fubon Research wrote in a note in early January.

TSMC shares have gained about 7% so far this year, giving it a market value of $618 billion. The stock closed up 0.15% on Thursday, slightly underperforming the broader market which closed up 0.33%.

($1 = 27.6470 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting By Yimou Lee, Sarah Wu and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Yimou Lee


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.26% 175.53 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.77% 759.892 Real-time Quote.0.92%
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED 0.55% 186.42 Delayed Quote.1.94%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 0.00% 69.3 End-of-day quote.-11.83%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 1.38% 660 End-of-day quote.7.32%
All news about TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
01:25aFull orderbook lifts chipmaker TSMC's Q4 profit 16.4% to a record
RE
01:14aTSMC's Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Rose 16% to Record High on Strong Chip Demand
DJ
12:47aFull orderbook lifts chipmaker TSMC's Q4 profit 16.4% to a record
RE
12:41aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC Reports Fourth Quarter EPS of NT$6.41
PU
01/12DZ Bank Starts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing at Buy With $145 Price Target
MT
01/11TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Announcement for the acquisition of fixed income secu..
PU
01/11Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Revenue Soars 32% in December 2021
MT
01/10Japan urges more chip tie-ups with Taiwan at trade talks
RE
01/10GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Meta, Goldman Sachs, Novartis, Tesla, Boeing...
01/10Tech Stocks Decline Premarket Monday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 586 B 57 373 M 57 373 M
Net income 2021 591 B 21 388 M 21 388 M
Net cash 2021 314 B 11 351 M 11 351 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,9x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 17 114 B 619 B 619 B
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales 2022 8,83x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 660,00 TWD
Average target price 775,80 TWD
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou Vice President-Research & Development
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED7.32%618 729
NVIDIA CORPORATION-5.42%695 425
BROADCOM INC.-6.52%256 828
INTEL CORPORATION8.56%227 386
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED1.38%207 648
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED-2.03%170 520