Germany urges Taiwan to help ease auto chip shortage

* Economy Minister writes letter to Taiwanese counterpart
* Berlin wants Taipei to address shortages with chip maker
TSMC
Germany plans to hike state support for local manufacturers
BERLIN/TAIPEI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Germany has asked Taiwan
to persuade Taiwanese manufacturers to help ease a shortage of
semiconductor chips in the auto sector which is hampering its
fledgling economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Automakers around the world are shutting assembly lines due
to problems in the delivery of semiconductors, which in some
cases have been exacerbated by the former Trump administration's
actions against key Chinese chip factories.
The shortage has affected Volkswagen, Ford Motor
Co, Subaru Corp, Toyota Motor Corp,
Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and
other car makers.
In a letter seen by Reuters on Sunday, German Economy
Minister Peter Altmaier asked his Taiwanese counterpart Wang
Mei-hua to address the issue in talks with Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest
contract chipmaker and one of Germany's main suppliers.
"I would be pleased if you could take on this matter and
underline the importance of additional semiconductor capacities
for the German automotive industry to TSMC," Altmaier wrote.
Altmaier said the aim was to enable additional capacities
and deliveries of semiconductors in the short and medium term.
The German automobile industry was already in direct talks
with TSMC about hiking deliveries and there had been "very
constructive" signals from TSMC to solve the problem, he wrote.
A German economy ministry spokeswoman said it was monitoring
the situation very closely and that it was in talks on the issue
with the car industry.
DIGITAL SOVEREIGNTY
To reduce dependencies from Asian suppliers and avoid
similar problems in the future, Berlin is now planning to
increase state support to ramp up production capacities of
semiconductors in Germany and Europe, the spokeswoman added.
Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs said it has received
requests through diplomatic channels to help ease a shortage of
chips for the auto sector although it was not aware of
Altmaier's letter.
It said it had begun talks with domestic chip suppliers in
response to requests from other countries and asked them to
"provide full assistance".
"The relevant supply and demand situation is also closely
related to the plans of automotive chip factories to reduce
inventory during the off-season," the ministry said.
TSMC, in a statement, said the issue of chips shortages for
auto companies was very important to them.
"It is our top priority, and TSMC is working closely with
our automotive customers to resolve the capacity support
issues," it said.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber in BERLIN and Jeanny Kao and Ben
Blanchard in TAIPEI; Editing by Tom Hogue and Raissa Kasolowsky)