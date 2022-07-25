Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
503.00 TWD   +0.40%
05:37aIntel to produce Taiwanese company MediaTek's chips
RE
07/22TSMC Unit Files for Singapore Listing of $1 Billion Bonds
MT
07/21TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Announcement for the acquisition of fixed income securities on behalf of TSMC Global Ltd., a subsidiary of TSMC
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intel to produce Taiwanese company MediaTek's chips

07/25/2022 | 05:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Computer chip maker Intel's logo is shown on a gaming computer display during the opening day of E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles

OAKLAND, Calif (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp said on Monday it will produce chips for Taiwan's MediaTek Inc, one of the world's largest chip design firms.

The manufacturing arrangement is one of the most significant deals Intel has announced since it launched its so-called foundry business early last year.

A foundry business builds chips that other companies design and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is the top player in that space. Intel has mainly built chips it designed itself.

"That's a pretty big deal for us to engage a customer from Taiwan and them betting on us to grow and try this. And so this is a major anchor customer win," Randhir Thakur, president of Intel Foundry Services, told Reuters.

TechInsights' chip economist Dan Hutcheson said there were doubts in the industry on whether Intel could pull off the foundry business, but the deal with MediaTek shows it's on the right path and its investments, including in recruiting the right executives, are paying off.

"When you go into a foundry, you're putting at risk about two years of work," said Hutcheson about the risk for chip design firms like MediaTek. "If something happens and the foundry can't pull it off, you've lost that design window in that market window."

While Intel didn't give any financial details of the deal or say how many chips it would be producing for MediaTek, it said the first products would be manufactured in the next 18- to 24- month period and will be in a more mature technology process called Intel 16, with the chips used for smart devices.

"MediaTek has always adopted a multi-sourcing strategy," MediaTek said in a statement. "In addition to maintaining close partnership with TSMC in advanced process nodes, this collaboration will enhance MediaTek's supply for mature process nodes." 

Intel previously announced that its foundry business has signed deals with Qualcomm Inc and Amazon.com.

(Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Jane Lanhee Lee and Stephen Nellis


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.77% 122.42 Delayed Quote.-26.57%
INTEL CORPORATION -3.47% 39.2 Delayed Quote.-23.88%
MEDIATEK INC. -1.54% 705 End-of-day quote.-40.76%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.08% 555.131 Real-time Quote.-25.26%
QUALCOMM, INC. -1.39% 153.7 Delayed Quote.-15.95%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -0.49% 81 End-of-day quote.3.05%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 0.40% 503 End-of-day quote.-18.21%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 230 B 74 622 M 74 622 M
Net income 2022 960 B 32 134 M 32 134 M
Net cash 2022 391 B 13 074 M 13 074 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 2,42%
Capitalization 13 043 B 436 B 436 B
EV / Sales 2022 5,67x
EV / Sales 2023 5,08x
Nbr of Employees 54 193
Free-Float 93,6%
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fan Cheng Tseng Vice Chairman & President
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou SVP-Corporate Research-Europe & Asia
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-18.21%436 439
NVIDIA CORPORATION-41.11%433 670
BROADCOM INC.-22.98%206 965
QUALCOMM, INC.-15.95%172 144
INTEL CORPORATION-23.88%160 276
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-13.04%151 138