Italy and Intel pick Veneto as preferred region for new chip plant - sources

*
Intel to build advanced packaging and assembly site in
Italy
*
Draghi's successor to have a say before any deal is
finalised
*
The Italian plant would create up to 5,000 jobs, Intel
said
ROME, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Mario Draghi's outgoing
government and Intel have picked the town of Vigasio in
the northeastern Veneto region as their preferred site for a new
multibillion-euro chip factory in Italy, two people familiar
with the matter said.
Intel's investment in Italy is part of a wider plan
announced by the U.S. chipmaker last March to invest as much as
80 billion euros ($77.5 billion) over the next decade in
building capacity across Europe.
With an initial investment worth some 4.5 billion euros
expected to rise over time, Intel has said the Italian plant
would create 1,500 jobs plus an additional 3,500 jobs across
suppliers and partners, with operations to start between 2025
and 2027.
The Italian factory would be an advanced semiconductor
packaging and assembly plant, using new technologies to weave
together full chips out of tiles.
Asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter,
the sources said that the parties had detailed a comprehensive
agreement in early September, but no public announcement would
be made before the outcome of Sunday's general election.
A spokesperson for Intel did not comment as negotiations are
ongoing and confidential. Draghi's office also declined to
comment.
Located near Verona, on the strategic Brenner motorway and
railway, Vigasio is the preferred option from a shortlist of two
sites which also includes one in the northwestern Piedmont
region.
Among other reasons, the site is well connected with Germany
and in particular with the city of Magdeburg, where Intel will
build two factories, one of the sources added.
Intel and the government had also initially considered sites
in the Lombardy, Apulia and Sicily regions.
Draghi's close aides aim to enter into behind-the-scenes
negotiations with their likely successors to avoid any risk the
deal might be challenged by Italy's new government, the people
said, adding the choice for the site is highly sensitive
politically.
Opinion polls have all predicted that Giorgia Meloni's
nationalist Brothers of Italy group will emerge as the leading
party on Sunday and share power with its allies the League,
headed by Matteo Salvini, and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia.
The sources declined to provide further details, but Reuters
has previously reported that Rome is ready to fund as much as
40% of Intel's total investment in Italy.
The state contribution to Intel's investment programme is
something that must necessarily be shared with the next
government before any deal is eventually formalised, one of the
sources said, adding Draghi could let the next government make
the announcement.
To boost domestic chipmaking, Rome is also in talks with
French-Italian STMicroelectronics, Taiwan chipmakers
MEMC Electronic Materials Inc and TSMC, and Israeli
Tower Semiconductor, which Intel bought earlier this
year.
