Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan to create scheme to subsidise domestic chip output - Nikkei

11/07/2021 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp's microcontroller is pictured at the company headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will create a scheme to subsidise construction of domestic chip factories with a new plant planned by Taiwan's TSMC likely to be the first recipient, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

The government will set aside several hundreds of billion yen under this year's supplementary budget to create a pool of funds at NEDO, a state-run body promoting research and development on energy and industrial technology, the paper said.

Companies will be eligible for the subsidies on condition they ramp up chip production in times of short supply, the Nikkei said without citing sources.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged to put economic security among his policy priorities, including boosting domestic output of semiconductors.

The government is likely to subsidise up to half of TSMC's estimated 1-trillion-yen ($8.82 billion) investment for building a chip plant in Kumamoto, southern Japan, the Nikkei said.

Government officials were not immediately available for comment.

The plant in Kumamoto, southern Japan, is expected to produce semiconductors for automobiles, camera image sensors and other products which have been hit by a global chip shortage, and is likely to start operations by 2024, the paper said.

The government will submit legislation to an extraordinary parliament session likely to be convened in December, the Nikkei said.

($1 = 113.3500 yen)

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
05:52pJapan to create scheme to subsidise domestic chip output - Nikkei
RE
11/05South Korean chip firms to omit detailed data in response to U.S. request -sources
RE
11/03Qualcomm forecast beats estimates as diversification efforts pay off
RE
11/03Qualcomm forecast beats estimates as diversification efforts pay off
RE
11/03Announcement for the acquisition of fixed income securities on behalf of TSMC Global Lt..
PU
11/03Announcement for the disposal of fixed income securities on behalf of TSMC Global Ltd.,..
PU
11/02What chip shortage? AMD books capacity years ahead to ease crunches
RE
11/02Apple adds suppliers to clean-energy pledge, including more chip firms
RE
11/02Taiwan to woo backers at APEC for bid to join Pacific trade pact
RE
11/01Announcement for the disposal of fixed income securities on behalf of TSMC Global Ltd.,..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 586 B 56 977 M 56 977 M
Net income 2021 591 B 21 226 M 21 226 M
Net cash 2021 232 B 8 337 M 8 337 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 1,77%
Capitalization 15 558 B 558 B 559 B
EV / Sales 2021 9,66x
EV / Sales 2022 8,11x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 600,00 TWD
Average target price 763,20 TWD
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou Vice President-Research & Development
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.21%557 823
NVIDIA CORPORATION127.90%742 610
BROADCOM INC.27.65%230 061
INTEL CORPORATION2.21%207 092
QUALCOMM, INC.7.02%182 594
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS16.44%178 610