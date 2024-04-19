TSMC Shares Fall After Downgrading 2024 Global Chip Outlook

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing fell sharply as investors' worries about the chip maker's cautious outlook for the industry eclipsed its upbeat first-quarter financial results.

China Orders Apple to Remove Popular Messaging Apps

WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram among apps cut from iPhone app store to comply with censorship demand.

Google's Ad-Privacy Changes Fall Short, U.K. Regulator Says in Internal Documents

The Information Commissioner's Office said in a draft report that Google's proposed replacements for cookies have gaps that advertisers can exploit.

Schneider Electric in Talks to Take Control of Bentley Systems

A deal would merge Schneider's software business with publicly traded Bentley.

FAA, United Investigate Cockpit Visitor During Baseball Team's Flight

The regulator and airline are looking into how a person traveling with a professional baseball team was seen in the cockpit during a flight from Denver to Toronto.

Netflix Password Crackdown Delivers Millions of New Customers

The streaming giant said it would continue to diversify its slate and product features as it added 9.33 million subscribers in the first quarter.

Jabil Places CEO Kenneth S. Wilson on Paid Leave Pending Investigation

The electronics contract manufacturer said the conduct in question doesn't relate to or affect the its financial statements. The company named CFO Michael Dastoor as interim CEO.

Congress Fast-Tracks TikTok Ban Legislation, Setting Up Possible Passage This Month

The legislation would extend the period to up to 12 months for the popular Chinese-controlled app in the U.S. to seek new owners.

Canada Targets 12 Foreign Grocers to Lure to Food-Retailing Market

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne has criticized Canada's three biggest grocery companies-Loblaw, Metro and Empire-for failing to be transparent on the causes of food inflation.

Frontier Communications Parent Reports Cyber Breach

A breach detected on Sunday was possibly the work of a cybercrime group, the company says, adding that it is in the process of restoring normal business operations.

