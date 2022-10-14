Advanced search
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-12
395.00 TWD   -0.63%
05:45a'Please send us more chips' Canadian lawmaker says in Taiwan
05:32aStocks stage strong comeback; Hungary's forint jumps
05:12aUS Exempts TSMC from China-related Restrictions for One Year
'Please send us more chips' Canadian lawmaker says in Taiwan

10/14/2022 | 05:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A printed circled board and chips are pictured at the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) at Hsinchu Science Park in Hsinchu

TAIPEI (Reuters) - A Canadian lawmaker who represents an area in the country's main auto producing province said on Friday he had asked Taiwan to "please send us more chips" to help resolve an ongoing shortage that continues to snarl some production lines.

The automotive industry has been badly affected by global tightness in semiconductor supplies, which have in some cases forced companies to suspend production lines.

Chris Lewis, a member of parliament from Ontario which is home to Ford Motor Co and other auto factories, told reporters on a visit to Taiwan as part of a Canadian parliamentary delegation that the lack of chips continued to bite.

"We've got parking lots full of cars, finished product cars, that sit in the parking lot, can't be sold, because we don't have semiconductors," he said.

The province is close to U.S. automakers in Michigan and Ohio, with a closely connected supply chain.

Lewis said they had met senior executives at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, while on their trip, along with other companies, to ask them to "put Canada at the top of the list".

"I think every single meeting, including the upper levels of government, I brought up there are very major shortages of chips. It was a very broad conversation and every time we said 'please send us more chips'."

Lewis said they got reassurances that Taiwan is working "very diligently" to build more chips, but he added that ultimately what would be best would be chip manufacturing in Canada or the United States.

"The conversation needs to be larger than that. It needs to be so how do we use their technology, use their expertise, get them over, train them and start building them in North America, build them in Canada, build them in the United States."

TSMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company is constructing a $12 billion plant in the U.S. state of Arizona.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.99% 11.77 Delayed Quote.-44.44%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -1.54% 438.283 Real-time Quote.-39.91%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -7.07% 69.7 End-of-day quote.-11.32%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -0.63% 395 End-of-day quote.-35.77%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 278 B 71 438 M 71 438 M
Net income 2022 1 006 B 31 556 M 31 556 M
Net cash 2022 542 B 17 008 M 17 008 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 2,98%
Capitalization 10 243 B 321 B 321 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,26x
EV / Sales 2023 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 65 152
Free-Float 93,6%
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fan Cheng Tseng Vice Chairman & President
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou SVP-Corporate Research-Europe & Asia
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-35.77%321 142
NVIDIA CORPORATION-59.33%297 684
BROADCOM INC.-34.18%177 381
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-19.59%141 022
QUALCOMM, INC.-40.59%126 742
INTEL CORPORATION-50.82%108 481