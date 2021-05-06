Log in
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
Premium cars lift Volkswagen's margins despite chip woes

05/06/2021 | 04:54am EDT

05/06/2021 | 04:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen as it launches its ID.6 and ID.6 CROZZ SUV at a world premiere ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen raised its operating margin target for this year after strong demand for profitable Audis and Porsches in the first quarter, but warned it remained in "crisis mode" over a global shortage of semiconductor chips.

Europe's biggest carmaker said on Thursday it now expected an operating profit margin of 5.5-7% this year, versus a previous forecast of 5.0-6.5%, with vehicle deliveries and sales both up by more than a fifth.

The better guidance is mainly driven by improved demand for high-margin premium cars, a trend also seen at General Motors, Daimler, Ford and Stellantis.

That helped the group cushion the impact of a shortage of automotive chips, which it warned would intensify in the second quarter.

Chief Executive Herbert Diess said the problem had cut production by around 100,000 cars in the first quarter, and there was more to come.

"We're still tasking our supply chain people to recover the losses of quarter two, which we expect," he said.

Volkswagen shares were flat.

To try to secure supplies over the longer-term, the German group is talking directly to chipmakers including NXP Semiconductors and Infineon, as well as foundries such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Diess said.

"We are, for sure, in crisis mode," he said.

During the first quarter, deliveries of Porsches and Audis both rose about a third year on year, Volkswagen has said. Sales of electric vehicles more than doubled to 133,300 vehicles.

The world's second largest carmaker by vehicle sales cheered investors earlier this year when it provided more detail about its electric vehicle strategy, including higher sales targets and plans to build six battery factories in Europe.

Volkswagen's operating profit came in at 4.8 billion euros ($5.8 billion) in January-March, helped by cost cuts and higher sales, versus 900 million euros in the same period last year, which was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 0.8330 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)

By Christoph Steitz and Jan Schwartz


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG 0.00% 72.12 Delayed Quote.24.78%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG -1.21% 31.87 Delayed Quote.2.74%
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V. -0.36% 190.41 Delayed Quote.19.75%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE -0.73% 87.3 Delayed Quote.55.85%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.43% 14.794 Delayed Quote.1.36%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -1.02% 585 End-of-day quote.10.38%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.61% 215.1 Delayed Quote.43.03%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 574 B 56 269 M 56 269 M
Net income 2021 592 B 21 158 M 21 158 M
Net cash 2021 253 B 9 044 M 9 044 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 15 169 B 542 B 542 B
EV / Sales 2021 9,48x
EV / Sales 2022 8,26x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 732,81 TWD
Last Close Price 585,00 TWD
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Mei Ho Senior Vice President-Europe & Asia Sales
Jen Chao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Renzhao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.38%542 011
NVIDIA CORPORATION10.75%359 949
INTEL CORPORATION14.21%229 560
BROADCOM INC.1.37%181 217
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS9.08%167 758
QUALCOMM, INC.-11.96%151 885