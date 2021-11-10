Log in
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 11/10
612 TWD   +0.16%
11/10Sony cuts PlayStation 5 production outlook due to component snag -Bloomberg News
RE
11/10TSMC, Sony to invest $7 billion for new Japanese chip plant
RE
11/10TSMC October 2021 Revenue Report
PU
Sony cuts PlayStation 5 production outlook due to component snag -Bloomberg News

11/10/2021 | 11:25pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Sony Corp is seen at the CP+ camera and photo trade fair in Yokohama

(Reuters) - Sony Group Corp has reduced its PlayStation 5 production outlook for this fiscal year due to component and logistics constraints, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The company has cut down the number of PS5 units assembled for the fiscal year to about 15 million, from its previous target of 16 million units, the report added, citing people familiar with its operations.

The development comes amid a global shortage of semiconductors which is impacting companies including Sony. Sony did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

In October, the conglomerate - spanning areas such as entertainment, sensors and financial services - said it was on track to sell 14.8 million PS5 consoles this financial year, a target that takes into account the global shortages.

Gaming firms' earnings were hit last year by stay-at-home demand during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, sliding PlayStation user numbers have stabilised, Sony's finance chief Hiroki Totoki said, as the company approaches the year-end shopping season.

Separately, Sony is partnering with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) to build a $7 billion chip plant in Japan.

Construction of the factory, which local media said last month would supply semiconductors to Sony's image sensor business, will begin in 2022, with production slated to begin at the end of 2024, the companies said in a press release.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -0.90% 13725 End-of-day quote.33.45%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 0.16% 612 End-of-day quote.15.47%
Analyst Recommendations on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2021 1 586 B 57 016 M 57 016 M
Net income 2021 591 B 21 253 M 21 253 M
Net cash 2021 231 B 8 311 M 8 311 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,8x
Yield 2021 1,73%
Capitalization 15 869 B 572 B 570 B
EV / Sales 2021 9,86x
EV / Sales 2022 8,27x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 612,00 TWD
Average target price 761,58 TWD
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou Vice President-Research & Development
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.47%569 991
NVIDIA CORPORATION134.83%765 199
BROADCOM INC.27.40%229 600
INTEL CORPORATION2.77%208 230
QUALCOMM, INC.8.87%186 749
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.62.38%179 837