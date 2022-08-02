Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
504.00 TWD   -0.98%
05:02aStocks slide as rising U.S-China tensions trigger risk aversion
RE
03:48aTSMC to Begin Fab Construction in Taiwan Later in 2022
MT
08/01TSMC shares fell as much as 2.98% ahead of possible Pelosi visit to Taiwan
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks slide as rising U.S-China tensions trigger risk aversion

08/02/2022 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* EM stocks index set for worst session in three weeks

* Volatility may last longer than a week - Rabobank

* Chinese yuan rebounds after hitting 11-week low

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks lost 1.1% on Tuesday as China's warnings over a likely U.S. visit to Taiwan raised worries about worsening Sino-U.S. relations.

Sources said U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, which Beijing said would undermine the relationship between China and the United States as it challenges Beijing's self-claimed sovereignty over Taiwan.

The White House said Beijing's responses could include firing missiles near Taiwan, large-scale air or naval activities, among others.

MSCI's index of emerging market stocks was set for its worst session in three weeks, with Chinese blue-chips down 2%, while Taiwan's main index slid 1.6% to a two-week low.

Shares of Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co dropped 2.4%.

Most benchmark stock indexes in emerging Europe , Middle East and Africa slid between 0.2% and 1%. Western European shares fell, as did U.S. stock futures.

"The focus is going to shift on what sort of response China may make and it's really difficult to price that in because we've had really strong rhetoric from China but no specific details in terms of what sort of response it may make," said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at InTouch Capital Markets.

"So we are in a sort of wait-and-see mode at the moment."

Global sentiment was already dour as weak factory activity data for July from China, Europe as well as the United States on Monday had heightened recession worries.

Michael Every, global strategist at Rabobank warned volatility would likely last far longer than this week with flows moving into safe haven currencies such as the dollar and yen.

MSCI's index of developing world currencies was flat after a three-day rally.

"Asian currencies are more than likely going to be most vulnerable to risk aversion. To a less extent, central and eastern European currencies as they are not directly exposed (to Sino-U.S tensions)," said InTouch's Matys.

But on the day, the Chinese yuan rebounded after hitting an 11-week low, while the Indian rupee extended gains to hit five-week highs.

"The price action indicates how difficult it is for investors to price in the risk."

As the euro slipped, Hungary's forint rallied 1.0%.

The rise in tension comes as the Biden administration debates whether to lift some tariffs on Chinese goods that were imposed under former President Donald Trump.

The tariff war that began in 2018 had slowed global growth and disrupted supply chains. Emerging market stocks fell almost 17% in 2018, while currencies dropped nearly 4%.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.62% 161.51 Delayed Quote.-9.04%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -1.25% 0.6756 Delayed Quote.6.91%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) -1.93% 54.443409 Delayed Quote.2.42%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.30% 1.1903 Delayed Quote.0.13%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.54% 1.21916 Delayed Quote.-10.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.07% 0.759325 Delayed Quote.9.78%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) -0.62% 61.117 Delayed Quote.5.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.13% 0.77736 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
EURO / INDIAN RUPEE (EUR/INR) -0.68% 80.5135 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.24% 1.0238 Delayed Quote.-10.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.82% 0.01242 Delayed Quote.4.53%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.49% 0.012725 Delayed Quote.-6.14%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.50% 554.147 Real-time Quote.-24.96%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.88% 0.62774 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -0.98% 504 End-of-day quote.-18.05%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.11% 6.77233 Delayed Quote.6.66%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.24% 0.976591 Delayed Quote.11.36%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) -0.41% 78.65 Delayed Quote.6.54%
All news about TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
05:02aStocks slide as rising U.S-China tensions trigger risk aversion
RE
03:48aTSMC to Begin Fab Construction in Taiwan Later in 2022
MT
08/01TSMC shares fell as much as 2.98% ahead of possible Pelosi visit to Taiwan
RE
08/01Taiwan's tsmc shares fall as much as 2.98%…
RE
07/29Taiwan says 'key position' in semiconductors won't be shaken as US passes chip act
RE
07/29Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Arizona Plant to Become Productive in 2024
MT
07/29TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : 2021 Sustainability Report Highlights
PU
07/28Intel slashes annual forecasts on PC demand slump, shares drop 10%
RE
07/28Wary shoppers muddy outlook for tech, auto firms in Asia
RE
07/27Samsung warns of weaker chip demand for phones, PCs as people shop less
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 230 B 74 155 M 74 155 M
Net income 2022 960 B 31 927 M 31 927 M
Net cash 2022 391 B 12 990 M 12 990 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 2,42%
Capitalization 13 069 B 435 B 435 B
EV / Sales 2022 5,68x
EV / Sales 2023 5,08x
Nbr of Employees 54 193
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 504,00 TWD
Average target price 692,83 TWD
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fan Cheng Tseng Vice Chairman & President
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou SVP-Corporate Research-Europe & Asia
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-18.05%434 501
NVIDIA CORPORATION-37.30%461 765
BROADCOM INC.-19.39%216 596
QUALCOMM, INC.-19.38%165 564
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-5.13%163 371
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-34.35%156 833