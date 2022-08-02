Stocks slide as rising U.S-China tensions trigger risk aversion

* EM stocks index set for worst session in three weeks
* Volatility may last longer than a week - Rabobank
* Chinese yuan rebounds after hitting 11-week low
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks lost 1.1% on
Tuesday as China's warnings over a likely U.S. visit to Taiwan
raised worries about worsening Sino-U.S. relations.
Sources said U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy
Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, which
Beijing said would undermine the relationship between China and
the United States as it challenges Beijing's self-claimed
sovereignty over Taiwan.
The White House said Beijing's responses could include
firing missiles near Taiwan, large-scale air or naval
activities, among others.
MSCI's index of emerging market stocks was set for
its worst session in three weeks, with Chinese blue-chips
down 2%, while Taiwan's main index slid 1.6%
to a two-week low.
Shares of Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co dropped 2.4%.
Most benchmark stock indexes in emerging Europe
, Middle East and Africa
slid between 0.2% and 1%. Western European shares fell, as did
U.S. stock futures.
"The focus is going to shift on what sort of response China
may make and it's really difficult to price that in because
we've had really strong rhetoric from China but no specific
details in terms of what sort of response it may make," said
Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at InTouch Capital Markets.
"So we are in a sort of wait-and-see mode at the moment."
Global sentiment was already dour as weak factory activity
data for July from China, Europe as well as the United States on
Monday had heightened recession worries.
Michael Every, global strategist at Rabobank warned
volatility would likely last far longer than this week with
flows moving into safe haven currencies such as the dollar and
yen.
MSCI's index of developing world currencies
was flat after a three-day rally.
"Asian currencies are more than likely going to be most
vulnerable to risk aversion. To a less extent, central and
eastern European currencies as they are not directly exposed (to
Sino-U.S tensions)," said InTouch's Matys.
But on the day, the Chinese yuan rebounded after
hitting an 11-week low, while the Indian rupee extended
gains to hit five-week highs.
"The price action indicates how difficult it is for
investors to price in the risk."
As the euro slipped, Hungary's forint
rallied 1.0%.
The rise in tension comes as the Biden administration
debates whether to lift some tariffs on Chinese goods that were
imposed under former President Donald Trump.
The tariff war that began in 2018 had slowed global growth
and disrupted supply chains. Emerging market stocks fell almost
17% in 2018, while currencies dropped nearly 4%.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert
Birsel)