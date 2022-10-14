Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-12
395.00 TWD   -0.63%
05:45a'Please send us more chips' Canadian lawmaker says in Taiwan
RE
05:32aStocks stage strong comeback; Hungary's forint jumps
RE
05:12aUS Exempts TSMC from China-related Restrictions for One Year
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks stage strong comeback; Hungary's forint jumps

10/14/2022 | 05:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks made a strong comeback on Friday, cheered by China's stimulus promise and hopes of reversal of a controversial UK fiscal policy, while Hungary's forint jumped from record lows after central bank intervention.

Riskier assets had taken a hit after hotter-than-expected U.S. consumer price inflation data on Thursday saw investors start to price in the possibility of a 100-basis-point hike by the Federal Reserve in November.

But the declines proved short-lived, with U.S. stocks closing up strongly on Thursday.

"It seems like the market is starting to digest the fact that we will continue to be in an elevated inflation environment for the time being and for the foreseeable future so EM equities are tagging along," said Cristian Maggio, head of portfolio strategy at TD Securities.

Aiding the mood on Friday was the Chinese central bank's promise of stronger support for the economy and hopes that UK Prime Minister Liz Truss's government will reverse parts of a 43-billion-pound package for unfunded tax cuts that rattled markets globally.

MSCI's index of emerging market shares gained 1.4%. Bourses from China to Africa jumped between 0.2% to 2.5% with Taiwan shares bolstered by a 4.3% rise in chipmaker TSMC after its quarterly profit jumped 80%.

On the week, however, the EM index is on track to lose about 3.4% - its sixth weekly loss in seven. Recession fears have gripped investors as central banks aggressively tighten monetary policy to control inflation.

EM-focussed asset manager Ashmore said its assets under management fell by $8 billion in the September quarter as rising geopolitical risks added to woes.

Currencies were mixed. Most Asian units were in the red, with focus turning to China's Communist Party Congress which could see President Xi Jinping win a third term.

South Africa's rand moved firmly away from May 2020 lows hit on Thursday, up 0.5% against a steady dollar.

HUNGARIAN SURGE

Hungary's forint bounced off record lows, rising as much as 3% before paring some the gains to trade at 418.21 per euro.

Hungary's central bank launched a new one-day deposit facility with an 18% interest rate and said it would provide the foreign currency needed to pay energy import bills until the end of the year, to aid the struggling forint.

"The overall question is whether the central bank in Hungary is willing to tighten the screws of monetary policy from here, as recently they sounded more dovish than inflation outlook would suggest," Maggio said.

"It is very possible that they will have to continue, especially if the forint continues to depreciate."

The moves could pressure other regional central banks, especially Poland which is also in danger of prematurely calling an end to its rate hiking cycle, said Abrdn's portfolio manager Viktor Szabo. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru and Marc Jones in London; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHMORE GROUP PLC -1.89% 186.9 Delayed Quote.-34.54%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.47% 402.33 Real-time Quote.-25.48%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.15% 130.32 Real-time Quote.-26.12%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -0.63% 395 End-of-day quote.-35.77%
All news about TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
05:45a'Please send us more chips' Canadian lawmaker says in Taiwan
RE
05:32aStocks stage strong comeback; Hungary's forint jumps
RE
05:12aUS Exempts TSMC from China-related Restrictions for One Year
MT
01:14aTSMC Shares Jump After Record Quarterly Profit
DJ
10/13Chipmaker TSMC's shares leap after quarterly profit beats estimates
RE
10/13Technology Shares Climb Amid Market Strength -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10/13Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rally Thursday, Snapping Six-Day String of Loss..
MT
10/13ADRs End Higher, International Consolidated Airlines and Taiwan Semiconductor Trade Act..
DJ
10/13Sector Update: Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Up Sharply in Thursday Trading
MT
10/13Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Posts Higher Q3 Profit, Revenue; Issues Q4 Revenue O..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 278 B 71 438 M 71 438 M
Net income 2022 1 006 B 31 556 M 31 556 M
Net cash 2022 542 B 17 008 M 17 008 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 2,98%
Capitalization 10 243 B 321 B 321 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,26x
EV / Sales 2023 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 65 152
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 395,00 TWD
Average target price 646,31 TWD
Spread / Average Target 63,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fan Cheng Tseng Vice Chairman & President
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou SVP-Corporate Research-Europe & Asia
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-35.77%321 142
NVIDIA CORPORATION-59.33%297 684
BROADCOM INC.-34.18%177 381
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-19.59%141 022
QUALCOMM, INC.-40.59%126 742
INTEL CORPORATION-50.82%108 481