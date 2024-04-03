TSMC: ALL PERSONNEL ARE SAFE, AND THOSE EVACUATED ARE BEGINNING TO RETURN TO THEIR WORKPLACES
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
Equities
2330
TW0002330008
Semiconductors
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|790 TWD
|+2.60%
|+1.02%
|+33.22%
|06:30am
|MORNING BID EUROPE-Markets brace for supply chain aftershock
|RE
|06:26am
|TSMC Briefly Evacuates Some Plants, Suspends Construction After Big Quake in Taiwan -- Update
|DJ
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+33.22%
|623B
|+80.63%
|2,224B
|+19.93%
|626B
|+21.23%
|296B
|+18.26%
|192B
|-12.56%
|190B
|-0.05%
|158B
|+43.90%
|138B
|+65.39%
|130B
|-1.85%
|97.51B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited - Taiwan S.E.
- News Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
- Tsmc: All Personnel Are Safe, And Those Evacuated Are Beginning…