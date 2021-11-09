Log in
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
TSMC Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions

11/09/2021 | 05:13am EST
TSMC Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions
Issued by: TSMC
Issued on:
2021/11/09

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C., - Nov. 9, 2021 -TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today held a meeting of the Board of Directors, which passed the following resolutions:

1. Approved the distribution of a NT$2.75 per share cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021, and set March 22, 2022 as the record date for common stock shareholders entitled to participate in this cash dividend distribution, and the ex-dividend date for the common shares shall be March 16, 2022. As required by Article 165 of Taiwan's Company Law, the shareholders' register shall be closed for five days prior to the record date (March 18 through March 22, 2022) for registration transfer, and the dividend will be paid on April 14, 2022. In addition, the ex-dividend date for TSMC American Depositary Shares (ADSs) will be March 16, 2022. The record date for TSMC ADSs entitled to participate in this cash dividend distribution will be March 17, 2022.

2. Approved capital appropriations of approximately US$9,036.44 million (approximately NT$239,464.84 million) for purposes including: 1) Installation and upgrade of advanced technology capacity; 2) Installation of mature and specialty technology capacity; 3) Installation of advanced packaging capacity; 4) Fab construction, installation of fab facility systems, and capitalized leased assets; 5) First quarter 2022 R&D capital investments and sustaining capital expenditures.

3. Approved an equity investment of no more than US$2,123.40 million to establish a TSMC-majority-owned subsidiary in Japan to provide foundry services.

4. Approved the appointment of Mr. K.C. Hsu as Vice President of Integrated Interconnect & Packaging, effective November 9, 2021.

TSMC Spokesperson
Wendell Huang
Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Tel:886-3-5055901
TSMC Deputy Spokesperson
Nina Kao
Public Relations Department
Tel:886-3-5636688 Ext.7125036

Disclaimer

TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 10:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
