Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
News
Summary
2330
TW0002330008
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
(2330)
Add to my list
Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange -
2022-12-05
478.00
TWD
-2.25%
03:05p
Nvidia spokesperson says co expects to use all of tsmc fabs…
RE
02:56p
Apple ceo cook says look forward to expanding work with tsmc as…
RE
02:46p
Amd ceo says co expects to be big customer for both tsmc factori…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
TSMC CHAIRMAN LIU SAYS ARIZONA PLANT WILL REPRESENT $10 BLN IN A…
12/06/2022 | 02:17pm EST
TSMC CHAIRMAN LIU SAYS ARIZONA PLANT WILL REPRESENT $10 BLN IN ANNUAL REVENUE
© Reuters 2022
All news about TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
03:05p
Nvidia spokesperson says co expects to use all of tsmc fabs…
RE
02:56p
Apple ceo cook says look forward to expanding work with tsmc as…
RE
02:46p
Amd ceo says co expects to be big customer for both tsmc factori…
RE
02:17p
Tsmc chairman liu says arizona plant will represent $10 bln in a…
RE
12:26p
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing More Than Triples Proposed Arizona Investment to $40..
MT
12:19p
Biden heads to Phoenix to announce opening of second TSMC plant
AQ
08:14a
TSMC to Invest $40 Billion in Arizona Plants
MT
07:16a
Hopes for Fed Rate Slowdown Help Lower 10-Year Yield; RBA Raises Cautiously; Rate Decis..
DJ
06:20a
North American Morning Briefing: Investors Mull More Fed..
DJ
05:05a
Biden to visit Taiwan's TSMC chip plant in Arizona, hail supply chain fixes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
09/14
Daiwa Securities Upgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to Buy From Outperform
MT
08/30
UBS Adjusts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Price Target to NT$815 From NT$850, Ke..
MT
07/14
SK Hynix Shares Rally on Improving Outlook for Chip Industry After TSMC Results
DJ
More recommendations
Financials
TWD
USD
Sales 2022
2 273 B
74 155 M
74 155 M
Net income 2022
1 006 B
32 826 M
32 826 M
Net cash 2022
510 B
16 629 M
16 629 M
P/E ratio 2022
12,4x
Yield 2022
2,45%
Capitalization
12 395 B
404 B
404 B
EV / Sales 2022
5,23x
EV / Sales 2023
4,82x
Nbr of Employees
65 152
Free-Float
93,6%
More Financials
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
31
Last Close Price
478,00 TWD
Average target price
620,14 TWD
Spread / Average Target
29,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei
Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fan Cheng Tseng
Vice Chairman & President
Wendell Huang
Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu
Chairman
Yung Ching Hou
SVP-Corporate Research-Europe & Asia
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
-22.28%
415 124
NVIDIA CORPORATION
-43.52%
415 318
BROADCOM INC.
-18.73%
219 028
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
-5.74%
161 239
QUALCOMM, INC.
-32.58%
140 865
INTEL CORPORATION
-42.89%
121 375
More Results
