  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-05
478.00 TWD   -2.25%
03:05pNvidia spokesperson says co expects to use all of tsmc fabs…
RE
02:56pApple ceo cook says look forward to expanding work with tsmc as…
RE
02:46pAmd ceo says co expects to be big customer for both tsmc factori…
RE
TSMC CHAIRMAN LIU SAYS ARIZONA PLANT WILL REPRESENT $10 BLN IN A…

12/06/2022 | 02:17pm EST
TSMC CHAIRMAN LIU SAYS ARIZONA PLANT WILL REPRESENT $10 BLN IN ANNUAL REVENUE


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 2 273 B 74 155 M 74 155 M
Net income 2022 1 006 B 32 826 M 32 826 M
Net cash 2022 510 B 16 629 M 16 629 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 12 395 B 404 B 404 B
EV / Sales 2022 5,23x
EV / Sales 2023 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 65 152
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 478,00 TWD
Average target price 620,14 TWD
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fan Cheng Tseng Vice Chairman & President
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou SVP-Corporate Research-Europe & Asia
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-22.28%415 124
NVIDIA CORPORATION-43.52%415 318
BROADCOM INC.-18.73%219 028
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-5.74%161 239
QUALCOMM, INC.-32.58%140 865
INTEL CORPORATION-42.89%121 375