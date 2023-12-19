By Jiahui Huang

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest semiconductor manufacturer, said Tuesday that its chairman, Mark Liu, will retire after the company's annual shareholders' meeting in June.

The board recommended that current CEO and vice-chairman C.C. Wei take the position of chairman after Liu retires, subject to the election of the incoming board in June.

Liu joined the Hsinchu-based semiconductor company in 1993 and became chairman after founder Morris Chang retired in June 2018. "I now would like to give my decades of semiconductor experience to other use, " Liu said in a company statement, adding that he will spend more time with his family and start the next chapter of his life.

Wei joined the company in 1998 and became CEO in 2018.

