  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-18
510.00 TWD   -0.97%
02:29aTSMC First-Quarter Net Profit Rose 2.1% on Revenue Growth
DJ
01:36aTSMC Q1 profit rises 2% y/y, beats market expectations
RE
04/19Asian stocks ease, dollar subdued as investors tread with caution
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSMC First-Quarter Net Profit Rose 2.1% on Revenue Growth

04/20/2023 | 02:29am EDT
By Kosaku Narioka


Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said Thursday that first-quarter net profit rose 2.1% from a year earlier, thanks partly to revenue growth, although net profit dropped 30% from the final quarter of 2022.

The world's largest contract chip maker said net profit for the quarter ended March 31 rose to 206.99 billion Taiwan dollars (US$6.76 billion) from NT$202.73 billion a year earlier. That compares with the quarterly record high of NT$295.90 billion in the October-December quarter and the estimate of NT$196.66 billion from a poll of analysts by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

First-quarter revenue increased 3.6% from a year earlier to NT$508.63 billion, which was down 19% from the previous quarter.

The company's operating profit margin deteriorated to 45.5% in the first quarter, down 0.1 percentage point from a year earlier and 6.5 percentage points lower from the previous quarter.

Revenue from smartphones fell 27% from the previous quarter and that of high-performance computing decreased 14%, while revenue from automotive increased 5% from the previous quarter.

TSMC said revenue from customers in North America made up 63% of the first-quarter total, down from 69% in the fourth quarter of 2022, while revenue from China accounted for 15%, up from 12% in the previous quarter.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-23 0228ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.91% 561.4 Real-time Quote.13.49%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -1.92% 102 End-of-day quote.37.47%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -0.97% 510 End-of-day quote.13.71%
Financials
Sales 2023 2 260 B 73 836 M 73 836 M
Net income 2023 850 B 27 756 M 27 756 M
Net cash 2023 644 B 21 029 M 21 029 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,7x
Yield 2023 2,37%
Capitalization 13 226 B 432 B 432 B
EV / Sales 2023 5,57x
EV / Sales 2024 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 65 152
Free-Float 93,6%
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou SVP-Corporate Research-Europe & Asia
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.71%432 123
NVIDIA CORPORATION91.12%688 778
BROADCOM INC.13.48%264 538
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.18%160 471
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.38.61%144 750
QUALCOMM, INC.7.82%132 172
