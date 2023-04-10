Advanced search
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-06
531.00 TWD   +0.19%
02:39aTSMC Posts First Revenue Drop in Nearly Four Years
DJ
04/09TSMC talking to US about CHIPS Act 'guidance' amid subsidy concerns
RE
04/09Japan to add $2.3 billion subsidy to Rapidus for Chitose chip plant - media
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSMC Posts First Revenue Drop in Nearly Four Years

04/10/2023 | 02:39am EDT
By Kosaku Narioka


Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said Monday that its revenue fell 15% in March from a year earlier, marking the first drop in nearly four years.

TSMC said that revenue fell to 145.41 billion new Taiwan dollars (US$4.78 billion) from NT$171.97 billion in March 2022. That is its first monthly revenue fall since May 2019.

First-quarter revenue rose 3.6% from a year earlier to NT$508.63 billion (US$16.73 billion).

In January, TSMC Chief Financial Officer Wendell Huang had said that business in the first quarter would likely be affected by softness in end-market demand and customers' inventory adjustment as macroeconomic conditions remained weak.

TSMC had projected first-quarter revenue of between US$16.7 billion and US$17.5 billion, down from US$19.93 billion in the fourth quarter.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-23 0238ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.04% 571.366 Real-time Quote.13.47%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 0.48% 104.5 End-of-day quote.40.84%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 0.19% 531 End-of-day quote.18.39%
Financials
Sales 2023 2 294 B 75 327 M 75 327 M
Net income 2023 863 B 28 351 M 28 351 M
Net cash 2023 620 B 20 367 M 20 367 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 2,34%
Capitalization 13 770 B 452 B 452 B
EV / Sales 2023 5,73x
EV / Sales 2024 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 65 152
Free-Float 93,6%
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou SVP-Corporate Research-Europe & Asia
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED18.39%452 237
NVIDIA CORPORATION84.99%666 732
BROADCOM INC.11.36%259 593
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.84%161 413
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.42.77%149 005
QUALCOMM, INC.11.88%137 145
