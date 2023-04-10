TSMC Posts First Revenue Drop in Nearly Four Years

By Kosaku Narioka

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said Monday that its revenue fell 15% in March from a year earlier, marking the first drop in nearly four years.

TSMC said that revenue fell to 145.41 billion new Taiwan dollars (US$4.78 billion) from NT$171.97 billion in March 2022. That is its first monthly revenue fall since May 2019.

First-quarter revenue rose 3.6% from a year earlier to NT$508.63 billion (US$16.73 billion).

In January, TSMC Chief Financial Officer Wendell Huang had said that business in the first quarter would likely be affected by softness in end-market demand and customers' inventory adjustment as macroeconomic conditions remained weak.

TSMC had projected first-quarter revenue of between US$16.7 billion and US$17.5 billion, down from US$19.93 billion in the fourth quarter.

