  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-05
478.00 TWD   -2.25%
04:40pTSMC expects $10 billion in annual revenue from Arizona fabs
RE
03:05pNvidia spokesperson says co expects to use all of tsmc fabs…
RE
02:56pApple ceo cook says look forward to expanding work with tsmc as…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSMC expects $10 billion in annual revenue from Arizona fabs

12/06/2022 | 04:40pm EST
U.S. President Joe Biden visits Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in Phoenix

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC on Tuesday estimated annual revenue of $10 billion when its two planned chips fabrication plants open in Arizona.

TSMC said Tuesday it was more than tripling its planned investment in the factories to $40 billion. The first fab will be operational by 2024 while the second facility nearby will produce advanced chips by 2026. U.S. President Joe Biden and others, including the CEOs of major TSMC customers, are attending a "tool-in" ceremony for the symbolic moving of the first equipment onto the shop floor of the new $12 billion facility.

"When completed with both fabs, we will manufacture over 600,000 wafers a year, representing 10 billion yearly revenue and with our customers product sales over $40 billion a year," said TSMC Chief Executive Mark Liu.

The projects will result in 31,000 construction jobs and "create an additional 13,000 high pay high tech jobs including the 4,500 direct TSMC employees," Liu added.

Apple Inc, Nvidia Corp, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc, all major TSMC customers, said they expected their chips to be made in the new Arizona plants.

"We work with TSMC to manufacture the chips that help power our products all over the world. And we look forward to expanding this work in the years to come as TSMC forms new and deeper roots in America," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

"AMD expects to be a big customer, of both fabs and we're committed to working closely with TSMC and the entire ecosystem," said AMD CEO Lisa Su.

At least a dozen major cranes are still set up around the first factory which is dubbed Fab 21. The factory is in the northern part of Phoenix, surrounded by brown hills and empty land.

With the new TSMC factory in the backdrop with the flag and a drape reading "A Future Made in America Phoenix, AZ," TSMC executives led by founder Morris Chang, 91, along with CEOs of key machine suppliers and Apple, Nvidia and AMD, toasted the factory opening with sparkling wine.

(Reporting by Jane Lee; Writing by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Jane Lanhee Lee


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. -4.55% 70.27 Delayed Quote.-47.89%
APPLE INC. -2.54% 142.91 Delayed Quote.-17.42%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. -0.67% 53.68 Delayed Quote.-41.30%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -3.75% 159.87 Delayed Quote.-43.52%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -2.25% 478 End-of-day quote.-22.28%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 273 B 74 155 M 74 155 M
Net income 2022 1 006 B 32 826 M 32 826 M
Net cash 2022 510 B 16 629 M 16 629 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 12 395 B 404 B 404 B
EV / Sales 2022 5,23x
EV / Sales 2023 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 65 152
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 478,00 TWD
Average target price 620,14 TWD
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fan Cheng Tseng Vice Chairman & President
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou SVP-Corporate Research-Europe & Asia
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-22.28%415 124
NVIDIA CORPORATION-43.52%415 318
BROADCOM INC.-18.73%219 028
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-5.74%161 239
QUALCOMM, INC.-32.58%140 865
INTEL CORPORATION-42.89%121 375