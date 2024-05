May 22, 2024 at 10:54 pm EDT

HSINCHU, Taiwan (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Thursday it expects growth in the semiconductor industry of more than 10% this year, excluding memory chips.

Senior vice-president Cliff Hou was speaking at an event in Hsinchu, where the company is headquartered.

