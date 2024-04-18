By Sherry Qin

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s first-quarter profit rose, ending three straight quarters of declines, thanks to a surge in demand for advanced chips amid the global artificial intelligence boom.

The world's largest contract chipmaker said Thursday that net profit rose 8.9% compared with the same period a year earlier, to 225.49 billion new Taiwan dollars (US$6.96 billion) for the three months ended Mar. 31. That exceeded the estimate of NT215.40 billion from a FactSet poll of analysts.

First-quarter revenue rose 16.5% on year to NT$592.64 billion after its March revenue gained 34% on year.

