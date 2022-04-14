Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-12
573.00 TWD   +2.87%
02:22aTSMC's Q1 profit up 45%, beats market estimates
RE
02:09aTSMC First-Quarter Net Profit Rose 45% on Year to New Record
DJ
01:35aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC Reports First Quarter EPS of NT$7.82
PU
Summary 
Summary

TSMC's Q1 profit up 45%, beats market estimates

04/14/2022 | 02:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwanese chip firm TSMC posted a 45% jump in quarterly net profit on Thursday, boosted by booming semiconductor demand during the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to a global chip crunch.

Net profit for January-March at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, rose to T$202.7 billion ($7 billion) from T$139.7 billion a year earlier.

That compared with the T$184.67 billion average of 19 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

The company, which also has customers such as Qualcomm Inc, has previously said it expected strong growth to accelerate in coming years due to robust demand for chips that power everything from smartphones to cars and lifted capital spending for this year.

TSMC's revenue for the quarter climbed 36% to $17.57 billion, above the company's prior estimated range of $16.6 billion to $17.2 billion.

The company has said it expected chip capacity to remain tight this year, a shortage of which has forced automakers and electronics manufacturers to cut production but keeping order books full at TSMC and other chipmakers.

Shares of TSMC have fallen about 6.8% so far this year, giving the firm a market value of $511.1 billion. The stock closed flat on Thursday, compared with a 0.3% fall for the benchmark index.

($1 = 28.9510 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 2.51% 662.759 Real-time Quote.-12.25%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 0.63% 79.9 End-of-day quote.1.65%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 2.87% 573 End-of-day quote.-6.83%
