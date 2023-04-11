Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-10
524.00 TWD   -0.95%
04/11TSMC's Taiwan investment plan has not changed, says minister
RE
04/11Buffett says geopolitics a factor in Berkshire sale of TSMC stake
RE
04/11TSMC March 2023 Revenue Report
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSMC's Taiwan investment plan has not changed, says minister

04/11/2023 | 11:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) logo

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's TSMC has not changed the investment plan for its new chip factory in the island's southern city of Kaohsiung, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Wednesday, responding to a media report of the chipmaker slowing down expansion at home.

"TSMC making Taiwan its global R&D hub and manufacturing hub has not changed," Wang told reporters on the sidelines of parliament. "TSMC investing in Taiwan, investing in Kaohsiung, also has not changed."

Wang's comments come after Taiwan's DigiTimes publication reported, citing sources, that TSMC is slowing down its expansion plans in Kaohsiung and other Taiwanese cities.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major Apple supplier, declined to comment, citing its quiet period ahead of quarterly earnings due next week.

The chipmaker broke ground last year on its Kaohsiung plant, which will produce mature 28-nanometer semiconductors.

In 2021, TSMC said the Kaohsiung expansion would also include advanced 7-nanometer chips, but the company later postponed plans to build the advanced chips there.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, said in January it expects softer demand due to a slowing global economy and would decrease its capital expenditure this year to $32-$36 billion, from $36.3 billion last year.

The company has in recent years ramped up investments abroad, announcing new chip factories in the United States and Japan.

TSMC's shares were down about 1% on Wednesday morning, lagging the broader market.

(Reporting by Sarah Wu and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Sarah Wu and Ben Blanchard


© Reuters 2023
